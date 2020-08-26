Another AMP worker recounts campaign of harassment

A new whistleblower has come forward, recounting what amounts to a campaign of harassment and a derailing of her career at AMP, leading several other former employees to do the same.

The account from the whistleblower was read to the Senate by Senator Deborah O'Neill, with parliamentary privilege shielding the whistleblower legally.

A spokesperson for O'Neill told Financial Standard that several other former AMP employees have since reached out this morning with similar stories.

Last night, O'Neill read the words of the unnamed whistleblower, saying she "deserves a medal for bravery and resilience".

The whistleblower said she was dismayed to see that AMP "remains as it ever was" when she read that AMP Capital had promoted Boe Pahari to chief executive despite it being known that he had sexually harassed an AMP colleague.

"My time at AMP has destroyed my life," O'Neill said, reading the whistleblower's written words.

"The perpetrators, including those who swept me under the rug, have gone on to thrive."

The whistleblower described multiple instances of sexual harassment she said she endured at AMP. She said she raised formal complaints with the company, including via external legal representation and two of her cases were escalated.

Of those escalated cases the whistleblower said one perpetrator, her manager, was repeatedly promoted and another was given a warning and allowed to remain. She said she was aware of a colleague also being harassed by the man who was given a warning and that colleague had left the industry as a result.

"The harassment I suffered ranged from receiving sexually explicit photos and emails expressing a desire to have sex with me, constant and public propositioning, including in front of some of the company's largest clients, physical harassment, including being touched repeatedly by a leadership team member at the office, a senior colleague groping me off site and another forcing himself on me by rubbing his genitals against me at a work function," she said.

"Finally and in my experience, most egregiously, my direct manager threatened to end my career if I did not follow his sexual wishes while alone with him on a work trip.

"In this last experience, I felt in fear of my physical safety. I knew, as a woman does by a certain age, that I was at his physical mercy. My saving grace was that he was blind drunk and as he went to pour himself another drink, I ran."

It was this incident that prompted the whistleblower to engage external legal representation. However, the lawyers informed her of the cost and difficulty of mounting such a case and the whistleblower said she then "cautiously" attempted to seek internal resolution.

The whistleblower said an internal lawyer subsequently undertook the "so-called independent" review.

"Over the next several months I was placed on medical leave and was directly discouraged from lodging a worker's compensation request by a member of the executive leadership team," she said.

After returning to work at AMP, the whistleblower reported that she was told not speak to anyone about the matter and a friend and colleague of the whistleblower who was aware of the matter was told they would be terminated if they said anything about the harassment.

"The man on the leadership team who was well known for his uninvited caressing of younger female employees suddenly stepped in to manage the investigation and subsequent communication with me. I was treated like a criminal," she said.

"I was called in for cross-examination, where I was asked accusing questions as though I was making it up or taking it too seriously. I was asked whether I truly believed the act actually entailed sexual harassment. Throughout this process I was systematically broken down, isolated and bullied."

O'Neill read to the Senate that the whistleblower reported that after two months of proceedings on the matter she was given an unsigned report which declared her manager had made a serious transgression against her.

"Despite the report finding that I was the victim and not the guilty party that I had been made to feel like I was then told I would be given a role in the same division as my manager, reporting to that same handsy leader who had run the investigation, and that no other reparations would be made," she said.

The whistleblower reported she was then given five days by AMP to sign a non-disclosure agreement or else she would lose her job. She said she signed the agreement.

"I hoped that by agreeing I would salvage my career, retain my unblemished reputation and keep my livelihood. I was wrong," O'Neill said, reading the whistleblower's words.

"My new job was a clear demotion: I was photocopying documents after having had a significant and technical client-facing role. I was also told by my new manager that he wasn't interested in what happened to me and that I was required to attend meetings with my harasser."

The whistleblower described the devastating impact of not only the harassment, by AMP's alleged mishandling of the matter, as she attempted to continue to work at the institution. She wrote that she struggled to speak at all at work but that she felt she didn't have the capacity to find another job. She described herself as broken.

"On my final day at AMP, my former manager entered the elevator in which I was standing alone. He came up to me, stood inches away and then growled at me, bursting into laughter as he did. By the time the lift doors opened on the ground floor I was on the floor, sobbing," she said.

The whistleblower said AMP ended her career in finance. O'Neill reported that the whistleblower had spent tens of thousands of dollars reskilling to find a new career path and on psychological support.

"I was driven out of my career, in which I'd invested over a decade of study and experience. I was thrown out of the industry and hung out to dry while the perpetrators not only remained but thrived," she said.

A spokesperson for AMP said the behaviour and conduct described in O'Neill's speech is "distressing and unacceptable" to AMP.

"AMP takes any complaint or issue raised seriously, including from employees who have now left the organisation. This can be done anonymously through our whistleblowing service or through our People & Culture process," the spokesperson said.

"We are in contact with Senator O'Neill's office, and would welcome an opportunity to meet or engage with the former employee referred to by the Senator to offer our support to her."