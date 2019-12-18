NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
AMPFP ceases MDA services
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 DEC 2019   9:20AM

AMP Financial Planning has ceased providing managed discretionary account services following the imposition of tailored licence conditions by ASIC.

ASIC tailored AMPFP's MDA licence conditions in March this year - the extra conditions meant a senior executive of AMPFP was required to provide an acceptable attestation to ASIC by 30 September 2019 confirming that AMPFP had complied with and was complying with the tailored conditions.

ASIC said AMPFP did not provide the regulator with an acceptable attestation in relation to its provision of MDA services.

"The attestation provided by AMPFP had exceptions and ASIC informed AMPFP that the attestation was not acceptable to it, and AMPFP ceased providing MDA services in accordance with its licence conditions," ASIC said in a statement.

AMPFP ceased providing MDAs on December 10.

In August this year, Financial Standard reported that the licence conditions on AMPFP's MDAs had resulted in so many constraints on financial advisers the offering was reportedly "unusable".

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

A source told Financial Standard at the time that AMP Financial Planning's limited MDA arrangement has caused a number of issues for AMPFP practices because they can no longer efficiently execute changes to client portfolios - one of the key advantages of having an MDA in the first place.

ASIC has expressed the view that MDAs create particular risks for retail clients because clients who agree to an MDA allow the provider to make investment decisions on the client's behalf on an ongoing basis without seeking the client's prior approval.

Read more: AMPFPMDAASICAMP Financial PlanningFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC suspends Melbourne-based AFSL
Half of all AFSL applications approved
ASIC eyes claims handling
Non-compliant personal advice rife at super funds: ASIC
ASIC launches action against AFSL, director
AFSLs show widespread non-compliance: ASIC
ASIC outlines Code of Ethics expectations
ASIC bans direct life cold calling
Super fund PDSs to include single cost of product figure
Advice associations welcome ASIC stance
Editor's Choice
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:18AM
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:15AM
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Westpac served class action
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
Westpac has confirmed it was served with a class action on behalf of shareholders in relation to the AUSTRAC investigation.
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
HARRISON WORLEY
A report handed to ASIC by global consultant KPMG shows NAB's superannuation trustee has met its additional license conditions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something FxC2wwyo