AMPFP ceases MDA services

AMP Financial Planning has ceased providing managed discretionary account services following the imposition of tailored licence conditions by ASIC.

ASIC tailored AMPFP's MDA licence conditions in March this year - the extra conditions meant a senior executive of AMPFP was required to provide an acceptable attestation to ASIC by 30 September 2019 confirming that AMPFP had complied with and was complying with the tailored conditions.

ASIC said AMPFP did not provide the regulator with an acceptable attestation in relation to its provision of MDA services.

"The attestation provided by AMPFP had exceptions and ASIC informed AMPFP that the attestation was not acceptable to it, and AMPFP ceased providing MDA services in accordance with its licence conditions," ASIC said in a statement.

AMPFP ceased providing MDAs on December 10.

In August this year, Financial Standard reported that the licence conditions on AMPFP's MDAs had resulted in so many constraints on financial advisers the offering was reportedly "unusable".

A source told Financial Standard at the time that AMP Financial Planning's limited MDA arrangement has caused a number of issues for AMPFP practices because they can no longer efficiently execute changes to client portfolios - one of the key advantages of having an MDA in the first place.

ASIC has expressed the view that MDAs create particular risks for retail clients because clients who agree to an MDA allow the provider to make investment decisions on the client's behalf on an ongoing basis without seeking the client's prior approval.