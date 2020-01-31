NEWS
Regulatory
AMP urged to mediate with advisers
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 31 JAN 2020   11:57AM

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, Kate Carnell, has urged AMP to formally commit to mediation as it moves to exit up to 250 financial planning businesses.

Carnell said over 80 AMP advisers have visited her offices in the past few months saying they are facing "financial ruin" as a result of AMP's new exit plan.

"Many of those planners who borrowed from AMP to buy into the business at a set price, now face losing their homes and their livelihoods, as the financial institution seeks to impose a three-year restriction on working as a financial planner," Carnell said.

"My office has met with AMP and although they signaled they were open to mediation, they have yet to confirm their participation."

Carnell said it is crucial that the advisers are given clear information about their financial position before making any big decisions about their future and that mediation can pave the way to providing that clarity.

"We've called on AMP to waive debts for those financial planners facing AMP-imposed reduced buyback values," she said.

"AMP has also been asked to extend its termination deadline, so that a resolution may be reached."

Small businesses in the financial planning industry have faced a "great deal of turmoil" Carnell said, in the aftermath of the Royal Commission.

She said hundreds of advisers are now bearing the brunt of brutal restructures and fire sales by banks and wealth funds.

"We remain concerned about a number of behaviours that may include the conduct of lookback audits, financial planning licensors shifting responsibility for client compensation payments to licencees, short notice periods provided to licencees exiting the business and restraint of trade provisions," Carnell said.

Advice practices were urged to contact the ombudsman in November last year to share their experiences about being pushed out by financial advice licencees.

Read more: AMPOmbudsmanKate Carnell
