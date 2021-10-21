AMP reports mixed quarter

AMP's wealth management business saw $1.4 billion in outflows last quarter and AMP Capital's assets dropped by $7 billion; however, its North platform swelled by $1.7 billion.

Providing a quarterly update to the ASX this morning, AMP said improved investment markets offset the net cash outflows the wealth management business saw. The outflows included $468 million in pension payments and were down on the corresponding period's $1.8 billion which included about $700 million in early release of super payments.

Still, wealth management assets under management stayed steady throughout the quarter at $131.2 billion, AMP said.

The North platform's assets grew to $58.6 billion on the back of higher net cashflows, including $333 million from external financial advisers. This was up 21% on the corresponding period.

AMP Capital also saw outflows, primarily a result of the $9.2 billion NZ wealth management exit. Internal net outflows were $9.6 billion while external net cash outflows came in at $2.4 billion.

These were partially offset by inflows into the business' infrastructure equities capabilities, including $134 million into the Global Infrastructure Fund series and $109 million AMP Capital Community Infrastructure Fund.

Commenting on the AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund in the context of outflows from the sale of 200 George St, AMP said the trustee expects to make a decision regarding the management process in mid-November. A number of other managers have put their hands up to manage the fund, including GPT and Mirvac.

AMP Capital's assets under management sit at $180.3 billion, a reduction of 4%.

Finally, AMP Bank's loan gook grew by $0.3 billion in the quarter to now sit at $21.3 billion. New Zealand wealth management assets increased the same amount to hit $12.9 billion; it saw inflows of $362 million which were offset by the KiwiSaver outflows.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said the business is continuing to drive forward its simplification plans and preparing for the demerger of the Private Markets business in the first half of next year.

"We've progressed our transformation of wealth management enabling us to deliver superannuation fee reductions at the start of Q4 as we committed. We've also continued to invest in our North platform, which has again grown assets under management," she said.

"AMP Capital's cashflows primarily reflected the internal outflows from NZWM, after the transition of the mandate to an index-based investment strategy, announced earlier this year, in line with market trends. Our Private Markets teams have continued to invest on behalf of our infrastructure clients and build its pipeline of opportunities."