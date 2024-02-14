Newspaper icon
AMP reports boost in IFA flows, mulls advice unit options

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 FEB 2024   12:39PM

Despite seeing an influx of independent financial advisers' (IFAs) business, AMP continues to seek alternatives for its advice unit as it reports another loss.

In the first half of the 2024 financial year, the wealth firm recorded a 33% year on year jump in IFA flows into its flagship North platform. North's managed portfolios reached $13 billion in AUM at the end of 2023.

The platforms business made $90 million in underlying net profit, up from $65 million year on year.

AMP chief financial officer Blair Vernon told the investor briefing this morning that the firm will continue to drive the advice business' simplification program and that other options will be sought on how best to manage "this important business".

Vernon said AMP's adviser network has consolidated in terms the number of practices and advisers, but the number of representatives has stabilised year on year.

Average revenue per adviser and practice of $1.75 million is above industry norms, he said.

Overall, the advice unit recorded an underlying NPAT loss of $47 million, about a 31% improvement on the prior corresponding period.

The six months saw AMP settle the Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) and breaches of continuous disclosure obligations actions - both of which it did not admit liability to.

AMP chief executive Alexis George reinforced that the firm is committed to making the advice unit a sustainable business and that "a $47 million loss is not a sustainable business".

George said that AMP has been upfront with its advice partners about seeking all alternative options available to make the unit sustainable.

She added that the costs and technology being used by the advice business is being addressed and that she will meet with advisers next week to discuss many of these issues.

The master trust business reported an underlying NPAT of $53 million, which was in line with FY 22. "Lower AUM based revenue (down 10.4%) was the result of both the simplification program to consolidate products and fees and the previously announced mandate loss of $4.3 billion," Vernon said.

The group's underlying NPAT was up 6.5% to $196 million. Statutory NPAT was $265 million, bolstered by $245 million following the sales of AMP Capital and SuperConcepts.

"We have repositioned the portfolio with the completion of the AMP Capital sales, built momentum in our cost-out program, and resolved a number of significant legacy legal matters. In addition, we have continued to reduce net debt, implemented further business simplification initiatives, invested in sustainable growth, and returned surplus capital to shareholders," George said.

