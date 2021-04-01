NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
AMP names new chief executive
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 1 APR 2021   7:46AM

After a week of speculation, AMP has confirmed its chief executive Francesco De Ferrari will step down following the group's portfolio review and has named his successor.

Alexis George has been at ANZ for over seven years as deputy chief executive and group executive wealth Australia, overseeing the sale of the business in 2018. She first joined ANZ as global managing director - insurance - ANZ Wealth.

George was previously at ING Insurance and oversaw IT, operations, marketing and product for Asia Pacific and was chief executive of ING Insurance in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and executive director at ING Australia.

Prior to this, she was chief executive at BNP Paribas and executive director at BT.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

"While there is no optimal time for transition, the Board and I agreed that for AMP to deliver on the next phase of its ambitious transformation, at this juncture long-term certainty of leadership is critical for our business, our employees and our clients," De Ferrari said.

"Leading AMP, a business that is part of the fabric of Australia and New Zealand, is a privilege. I wish Alexis and AMP only the best and you can count on me to continue cheering for its success from the sidelines."

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

De Ferrari will remain in his role until the third quarter at which point George will take over.

She will receive a sign-on award of AMP shares worth $4.091 and $732,500 in cash followed by a salary of $1.715 million per annum. George is eligible for a short-term incentive opportunity equivalent to 100% of the salary and up to 200% subject to performance hurdles.

AMP chair Debra Hazelton thanked De Ferrari for his two-year tenure at AMP and said the completion of the portfolio review marks an appropriate time for a new chief executive to lead AMP.

"Francesco has led AMP through an extraordinary period, responding to unprecedented external challenges, all while successfully executing a complex transformation program. His strategy has materially reshaped the group, simplified AMP and sharpened the focus of each of our businesses on their strongest growth opportunities," she said.

"In Alexis George, we have a great leader and strong fit for the future of our company. On any measure, she has outstanding industry experience in wealth management and banking, and is committed to continue the transformation of AMP's business, and importantly, our organisation's culture."

The announcement comes as speculation grew that De Ferrari was set to resign last Thursday and former Sunsuper chief executive and current AMP Australia chief executive Scott Hartley was expected to step in as his interim replacement, however, AMP said De Ferrari would stay on in his role.

Throughout De Ferrari's time as chief executive of AMP, it has offloaded its life insurance business to UK's Resolution Life, its global equities unit to  Fiera Capital, and announced proposed plans for Ares Management to assume the management control of the private markets business.

AMP executives faced claims of sexual harassment from female colleagues and sparked an exodus of executives leaving the company. But former AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari still remains employed by the company and received substantial paycheques.

De Ferrari will receive $300,000 for his work at AMP Capital following Pahari's resignation and $200,000 reimbursed for relocation costs as well as taxation and visa advice.

On Monday AMP concluded its exclusivity period with Ares raising uncertainty as to whether the acquisition of AMP Capital's private markets business will go ahead.

Read more: AMPAlexis GeorgeFrancesco De FerrariING InsuranceBNP ParibasING Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
De Ferrari hasn't resigned: AMP
AMP launches new intra-fund advice offer
Women need to rebuild super: AMP
AMP, Ares deal up in the air
Pahari's pay packet revealed
AMP and Ares enter JV
J.P. Morgan dominates custody market
AMP Capital still being dressed up for sale
Ares backs out of AMP bid
AMP Bank boss exits
Editor's Choice
Multiples paid for client books dip
KARREN VERGARA
How much financial advisers can expect to sell a book of investment and superannuation clients for has decreased over the last two years, according to a new valuation report.
LIC seeks options for performance woes
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Listed investment company Templeton Global Growth Fund (TGG) is considering a range of options to salvage shareholder value after a period of poor returns and consistent discount to its net-tangible assets.
Synchron appoints Queensland manager
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Dealer group Synchron has a new state manager for Queensland.
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Mercer has made appointments for two newly created roles in its Pacific region leadership team.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something h57TrvCR