AMP names interim chief financial officer

IFM looks offshore for renewable lending opportunities RIDDHIMA TALWANI Australia is losing out to the global market and increasingly to Asia when it comes to renewables lending from one of the country's biggest fund managers, with IFM Investors executive director and co-head of APAC diversified credit Hiran Wanigasekera saying the risk-return trade-off is simply better ...

GQG records further outflows despite positive returns VINNY VUCAGO GQG Partners recorded net outflows of $3.3 billion (US$2.3bn) in September, extending a difficult year for the ASX-listed fund manager despite positive investment performance across its four primary strategies.

Mason Stevens farewells managing director MATTHEW WAI Mason Stevens managing director, global investment service has wrapped up his seven-year tenure at the company.