Regulatory
AMP Life, AMP Capital fined
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAR 2020   4:43PM

AMP Life and AMP Capital have paid hefty penalties following infringement notices issued by ASIC.

AMP Life paid $275,500 and AMP Capital paid $250,500.

"ASIC issued the infringement notices as it considers there are reasonable grounds to believe there were breaches of the ASIC Derivative Transactions (Reporting) Rules 2013 (ASIC Rules) by AMP Life between August 2015 and February 2018 and by AMP Capital between March 2016 and September 2018," ASIC said.

The infringement notices relate to ASIC rules requiring counterparties to report derivative transaction position information to derivative trade repositories.

ASIC said it has grounds to believe that AMP Life failed to report information on about 940 transactions on 113 separate business days and failed to correctly report collateral information about 9224 transactions on 388 separate business days.

The regulator also alleges AMP Life failed to take reasonable steps to ensure BNP Paribas Fund Services Australasia was reporting information that was complete, accurate and current.

As for AMP Capital, ASIC said it has grounds to believe it failed to report information on about 140 transactions on 34 separate business days and failed to correctly report on 9999 transactions on 417 business days.

It also alleges AMP Capital failed to take reasonable steps to ensure BNP was reporting information that was complete, accurate and current.

ASIC has put the breaches down to administrative failings, but said the time taken to identify the reporting failures may indicate inadequacies in AMP Capital and AMP Life's systems.

"The infringement notices issued to AMP Life and AMP Capital are a message to reporting entities to ensure compliance with their reporting and monitoring obligations under the ASIC Rules," ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said.

Compliance with the infringement notices is not an admission of guilt or liability, ASIC said.

On the same day, ASIC also took action against Colonial First State.

The regulator commenced civil proceedings in the Federal Court against Colonial First State, alleging that it engaged in misleading communication with members.

Following the introduction of legislation in 2012 that required trustees to offer members a default MySuper product, ASIC alleges CFS communicated with members of the FirstChoice Fund in a misleading way.

The communications in question regarded provision of investment directions to stay with CFS' FirstChoice Fund rather than transitioning to the CFS MySuper product.

ASIC's case focuses on template letters sent to members and 46 telephone calls made in accordance with scripts. ASIC also alleges that CFSIL failed to provide a "general advice warning" during the telephone calls.

Editor's Choice
Chi-X continues TraCR roll out
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:13PM
Chi-X has released another tranche of US listed-blue chip company TraCRs to meet demand for local access to US mega cap stocks.
World rolls out stimulus
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:01PM
As Prime Minister Scott Morrison updated Australians about the measures being taken at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, other nations around the world announced their own stimulus packages to cushion the economic burden.
Investment manager criminally charged
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:41AM
The Australian arm of a global investment management company has been charged with breaching client money obligations.
Chief economist update: Australian recession here we come
BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:22AM
As one country after another self-isolates itself to contain the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the likelihood that Australia's 28-year run of growth sans recession will come to an end has increased.
