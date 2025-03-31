AMP introduces geared retirement options

AMP's North has worked with Betashares to introduce Australia's "first targeted geared retirement series."

Unveiled today, the Betashares Moderately Geared Managed Account Portfolios, now added to North, are designed to increase exposure to defensive assets and income, offering a cost-effective way to leverage exposure to the share market, AMP said.

It accesses leverage through internally geared ETFs, which borrow at institutional interest rates that are considerably lower than those typically available to individual investors.

The geared retirement series extends the partnership with Betashares' Dynamic Managed Accounts range to North, as well as jointly launching a series of Federated Managed Accounts in August.

AMP general manager of managed portfolios and investments David Hutchison said the firm is thrilled to be offering a "unique" product.

"It's another example of how North continues to innovate in retirement solutions, ensuring we are the platform of choice for more advisers across Australia," Hutchison said.

Meanwhile, the platform has also added Innova Asset Management, AZ Sestante, and Watershed Funds Management to its 'Buy Menu', bringing the number of "buy" managed portfolios to over 150 across 25 managers.

AMP said the addition is in response to the growing demand from new and existing advisers. According to State Street Global Advisors and Investment Trends, close to 60% of advisers are using managed accounts, with the sector currently sitting at about $232.77 billion.

The Innova offering focuses on risk intricacies through systematic, rule-based approach, while AZ Sestante provides a robust, repeatable process to guide advisers and investors.

Notably, Watershed Funds Management partners with North through its 'embedded models' approach, which enables strategic positioning throughout the investment cycle. It also tests economic and market outlooks to identify opportunities.

"The additions of AZ Sestante, Innova Asset Management and Watershed Funds Management highlight our commitment to growing the breadth of our offer, providing advisers with choice and optionality with several exciting new additions to our Buy Menu," Hutchison added.

Meantime, AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney said the addition is "our largest ever Buy Menu refresh" and places the platform at the forefront of the market.

"At North, we have a singular focus on ensuring our platform continues to set the pace by partnering with best-of-breed managers to provide advisers and their clients with access to high quality solutions and investment offerings to suit different client segments and needs," Maloney said.

"We have the fastest growing managed portfolios offer in Australia and continue to work with the industry's leading investment managers to provide members with access to high quality products."