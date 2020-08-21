NEWS
AMP hires risk lead
AMP hires risk lead
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 21 AUG 2020   12:43PM

AMP has appointed a head of risk, superannuation, retirement and platforms.

Justine Gorman will step into the role, joining AMP from National Australia Bank where she was head of risk, wealth transformation program.

Gorman spent approximately two and a half years at APRA as principal adviser, policy development (superannuation regulatory reform).

Earlier in her career, Gorman worked at S&P Global Ratings as head of global equities, based in Sydney.

She did work at AMP once before; in 1996 Gorman was a manager in AMP's corporate superannuation business.

A spokesperson for AMP said: "Justine has joined AMP as part of our ongoing focus on strengthening governance."

Gorman is a chartered financial analyst.

