Executive Appointments

AMP hires from AustralianSuper

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 DEC 2021   12:42PM

AMP today announces the appointment of Felicia Trewin as its new chief technology officer and member of the group executive committee.

As AMP's chief technology officer, Trewin will be responsible for leading the group's technology strategy and accelerating the adoption of digital and data technology across the wealth and banking business.

Trewin has more than 25 years of experience in technology, and joins AMP from AustralianSuper, where she has served as group executive, technology services since 2018, leading the technology function and strategy globally.

Prior to this role, Trewin worked at ANZ Bank in technology leadership roles, including establishing the bank's Emerging Technology Labs, as well as in strategy and business optimisation for the corporate and commercial bank.

She has also worked at Microsoft, Deloitte and Accenture, working across Australia, the US and UK.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said she looks forward to welcoming Trewin to the team and strengthening AMP's data capabilities.

"Data is a key enabler of our strategy, and we are pleased to have secured a technology leader of Felicia's capability to drive our agenda forward.

"She will bring energy and a fresh perspective, but also her extensive experience in the wealth and banking industries.

"Through her career, Felicia has worked work on the full spectrum of technology from development of new tech through to large program delivery and optimisation."

Trewin will start in the role in March 2022.

