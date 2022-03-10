NEWS
Financial Planning

AMP hands down tech mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 10 MAR 2022   12:22PM

AMP awarded a technology mandate to a global provider in a bid to improve the efficiency of its North platform.

SS&C Technologies forged the partnership with AMP to deliver digital and administrative capabilities, promising high levels of automation and straight-through processing.

SS&C said its Bluedoor technology will improve advisers' efficiency and help them manage operating costs.

Bluedoor is used by wealth managers and superannuation funds. Last October, the Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund partnered with SS&C to provide a new mobile app for its 86,000 members.

Brisbane-based funds management and administration provider DDH Graham chose SS&C's Bluedoor SaaS platform to administer its funds, while AMG Super, which is part of the DDH group, also uses Bluedoor's solution.

AMP Australia Wealth Management chief executive Scott Hartley said the partnership reflects AMP's commitment to invest in North's technology to support advisers and their clients.

Rainmaker Information data shows that North ranks fourth when it comes to serving the highest number of aligned financial advisers.

At the end of 2021, there were 2145 advisers using the platform. North sits behind Colonial First State (3119), BT Panorama (2535) and Perpetual WealthFocus (2271).

