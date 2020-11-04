AMP extends life insurance APL

AMP has updated its approved product list (APL), allowing aligned financial advisers to recommend an enhanced suite of insurers.

The new APL includes AIA, BT, MetLife, OnePath/Zurich and TAL. BT and MetLife are the two new additions.

And, for the first time, the APL will be consistent across all AMP licensees; AMP Financial Planning, Hillross and Charter will now have the same APL.

"Our advice research team undertook a rigorous industry review and tender process in selecting these insurers," AMP director of adviser partnerships Brian George said.

"Clients and advisers will benefit from a competitive choice of policies and the enhanced service levels these insurers are offering, including claims resolution and support, technology support (including data feeds, shared portals), licensee-centric reporting, education and technical support, and future product development."

Existing clients who have life policies with insurers not on the APL will not be impacted by the changes, AMP said.

The move comes after the $3.3 billion sale of AMP Life to Resolution Life.