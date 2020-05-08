AMP Capital ups jail stake

AMP Capital has taken a majority stake in a New Zealand corrections centre, boosting the firm's social infrastructure holdings.

The Auckland South Corrections Facility (ASCF) is now 70% owned by AMP Capital, after it acquired a further 30% of the facility from John Laing, on behalf of investors in two of its infrastructure funds.

The jail has been added to the portfolios of both AMP Capital's Community Infrastructure Fund (CommIF) and its Core Infrastructure Fund (CIF), and take the firm's social infrastructure asset tally to 18, while bringing its New Zealand assets to four.

The jail is designed to rehabilitate prisoners and provide training to assist with their reintegration into society, and can accomodate up to 960 prisoners.

The firm manages 18 brownfield assets structured in a similar public-private-partnership (PPP) as ASCF, at a total value of $6.8 billion.

AMP Capital CommIF fund manager Charles Savage said the firm would continue to expand its presence in the NZ PPP market over time.

"Increasing our interest in the ASCF aligns closely with CommIF's positive social impact objective and provides investors with increased diversification benefits," Savage said.

"CommIF has established itself as a leader in the brownfield community infrastructure sector, backed by its asset and investment specialists. We are delighted to see that the strong support from our investors has not been impacted by the market volatility due to the stable and defensive nature of these projects.

"We are looking forward to building our relationships with new partners and investors in New Zealand."

John Julian, manager of the firm's Core Infrastructure fund, said the facility was an "exciting" addition to the fund's portfolio.

"CIF aims to provide retail investors with consistent and sustainable returns including an attractive income yield over the long term, and this acquisition is well-aligned to this objective especially amid the current market volatility," Julian said.