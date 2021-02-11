AMP Capital still being dressed up for sale

With the sale of AMP Capital still on the table, AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari has addressed the asset management business' cultural issues and hinted at who would take over its leadership.

De Ferrari assumed direct leadership of AMP Capital in August 2020 after its chief executive Boe Pahari departed amid sexual harassment claims.

In December last year, former Cbus chief executive David Atkin was appointed deputy chief executive of AMP Capital.

During a call to discuss AMP's full-year results, De Ferrari revealed Atkin will be deputy chief executive until the middle of the year, giving AMP time to conclude the portfolio review and consider the sale of AMP Capital.

AMP Capital's assets under management were down 7% year on year, performance and transaction fees were down 39% year on year.

"If we don't make performance, we don't make fees," De Ferrari said.

Ares backed out of its non-indicative proposal to acquire 100% of the AMP business for $1.85 per share but the Ares bid or AMP Capital is still very much on the table.

De Ferrari said Ares' core capability is in the asset management and the private equity giant has "strong compatibility" with AMP Capital's business.

And, he emphasised that AMP is committed to addressing the cultural issues that were highlighted by Pahari's departure from his Australian role. De Ferrari said special training had been rolled out to all executives and is now being extended to all employees.

On AMP Capital losing a series of super fund mandates in its Ethical Leaders fund - from QSuper, LGIAsuper, legalsuper and ESSSuper - De Ferrari said this was not a significant contributor to the overall outflows.

"On the outflows from AMP Capital, our institutional client base in real assets has been growing. Those clients are very happy with the products and the delivery and continuing to give us trust," De Ferrari said.

"As it pertains to the public markets, our core clients in AMP Capital are really the Australian wealth business and Resolution Life."

With Resolution Life closing to new business, he acknowledged an element of "structural outflows".

"That's why in our strategy we said we have great product, but we really need to look for partnership opportunities to bring more distribution to this product," he said.

One of the funds to pull a mandate from Ethical Leaders late last year, ESSSuper, cited organisational changes at AMP as possibly not aligning with members best interests.

This came shortly after news broke of Pahari's alleged harassment of a junior female colleague.

De Ferrari acknowledged that cultural issues were having a felt impact and that AMP was listening to feedback from clients.

"Clearly, on culture, it is my number one priority. We have set out a comprehensive program of work with a whole series of initiatives," De Ferrari said.

"We spent a lot of time listening to our employees and listening to our clients and engaging them in one-to-one conversations on the actions we are putting on the table to become best in class in the management of conduct in the workplace - making sure that we have a high performing and inclusive culture."

"The work on culture is not complete and will probably never complete in an organisation like ours. It's going to be always evolving."

Deep Data founder and chief executive Mathan Somasundaram said despite the Ares offer for AMP Capital, his view on the business as a whole remains negative.

Somasundaram is of the view that management "has almost given up" on rebuilding AMP after its recent woes, instead looking for a takeover bid.

"A number of major financials in Australia have looked at it and walked away as it has too much baggage," he said.

"It makes sense for private equity or an overseas player to buy and break up or buy pieces to kill the brand. AMP has been a perennial underperformer since they listed in late 90's."

In the end, Somasundaram expects AMP or its component parts to be sold, but he warns it could be at a lower price that what the company is currently trading at.

"It hasn't been investment grade for years. If you don't know the model going forwards, you can't value it. Management doesn't know and market has no clue," he said.