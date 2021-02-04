NEWS
Investment
AMP Capital lags on sustainable inflows
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 4 FEB 2021   12:21PM

The Australasian sustainable funds sector reported a record $1.8 billion of inflows throughout the December quarter but AMP Capital missed out on the rush.

Morningstar's latest Sustainable Investing Landscape for Australian Fund Investors revealed AMP Capital, Pendal and Perpetual struggled to capture flows into their sustainable strategies.

Morningstar Australia director of manager research and author or the report Grant Kennaway said pointed to AMP Capital's recent issues as the explanation.

"Corporate issues at AMP would likely explain the outflows of US$23 million from the AMP Capital sustainable fund range, broadly bucking the overall inflow trend," Kennaway said.

In the last 12 months, AMP Capital has lost several significant super fund mandates in its Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund including ESS Super, QSuper and a $40 million mandate with Legalsuper.

As for Pendal and Perpetual, Kennaway said both were early pioneers in the sustainable space in Australia but have failed to maintain a contemporary product line up prior to more recent corporate acquisitions.

Over the December quarter, 57% of inflows going towards active products and 42% into passive strategies.

Most of the funds flowed into four firms: Vanguard, BetaShares, Australian Ethical and Dimensional.

However, of these, Australian Ethical and Vanguard came out as the standout providers of sustainable funds, both have a 20% market share.

Morningstar recorded just one sustainable fund launch in the December quarter, the Regnan Global Equity Impact Solutions.

"This is a positive development, given the lack of impact investment options in the Australasian market," Kennaway said.

More broadly throughout 2020, retail assets invested in Australasian increased 35% to $25.7 billion while inflows reached $4 billion with the split between passive and active $1.8 billion and $2.1 billion, respectively.

The research house counts 126 strategies in the sustainable fund universe with 63% of those placing in the top half of their respective category peer groups throughout 2020.

