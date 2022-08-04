AMP Capital appoints investment director

AMP Capital has named Dan Fitzpatrick as investment director, following the promotion of David Dowling to managing director of Airports.

Fitzpatrick will join AMP Capital on August 15 from North Queensland Airports where he held the position of corporate finance manager, responsible for long term forecasting, shareholder and bank relationship management and board reporting.

In the new position he will work alongside Dowling on the airport portfolio's asset management strategy, client relationship management, and future transaction activity.

AMP's global co-head of core infrastructure equity Michael Cummings said changes within the Airports team would maintain the business' leading position in the sector and allow it to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

"The promotion of David and appointment of Dan enables us, particularly in a post Dexus acquisition world, to continue to drive sustainable and long-term value outcomes from the management of our existing airport infrastructure assets and future growth opportunities," he explained.

"Dan's understanding of aviation as a previous strategy leader at Melbourne Airport, where he managed annual strategic planning and forecasting, shareholder relationship management and major customer negotiations underpins his sector credentials and complements David's exceptional portfolio management expertise."

AMP Capital's domestic Airports team manages a 27.32% investment in Australia Pacific Airports Corporation Limited (parent entity of Melbourne Airport and Launceston Airport) and a 50% investment in Port Hedland International Airport.