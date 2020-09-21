NEWS
Superannuation
Amnesty unearths $588m unpaid super
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 21 SEP 2020   12:20PM

Over half a million dollars of unpaid superannuation has been reunited with workers, as employers take advantage of the amnesty period to "wipe the slate clean".

About 24,000 employers have admitted to underpaying staff approximately $588 million in superannuation, with many coming forward before the September 7 Superannuation Guarantee Amnesty deadline.

The office of Senator Jane Hume, Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology, confirmed to Financial Standard that 393,000 workers will benefit from the initiative.

Using the ATO's data, some 17,000 (55%) of businesses lodged their application for the SG Amnesty in the final week before the deadline. About 7000 were received on the last day.

Hume said: "The Superannuation Amnesty was a one-off opportunity for employers to disclose and pay previously unpaid superannuation guarantee charges. It was about reuniting Australians with money that is rightfully theirs, making sure every dollar that is owed to workers goes back to them."

The SG Amnesty was a one-off opportunity for employers to disclose and pay previously unpaid super dating back to July 1992, plus 10% interest, without penalties.

Around $440 million has been transferred to super funds, including $132 million in late payment offsets of 10% each year that the payment was outstanding. A further $33 million is subject to agreed payment plans for businesses facing hardship.

"We know that in the past, calculating the super guarantee has been very complicated. The Superannuation Amnesty prompted honest businesses to take a look back through their records and check they'd done the right thing by their employees," Hume said.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia deputy chief executive Glen McCrea commended the success of the amnesty.

"In combination with the additional integrity measures legislated early last year, it will help get more money in people's superannuation accounts for their retirement where it belongs," he said.

"Every additional dollar in people's superannuation account will have an impact on the adequacy of people's retirement."

