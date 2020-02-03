Amish community scammed

An alleged fraudulent investment scheme has targeted the Amish community in the US, with the Securities and Exchange Commission now bringing charges.

The SEC's complaint alleges Philip Riehl provided accounting services to Amish and Mennonite communities and developed his own investment scheme; pooling money raised selling promissory notes to community members.

The scheme saw Riehl raise approximately US$60 million over nearly a decade.

According to the complaint, Riehl falsely claimed he required two co-signers on every loan, and would personally guarantee repayment with interest.

It is also alleged Riehl sold investors promissory notes issued by Trickling Springs Creamery, a dairy business that he owned, without informing investors about the company's financial difficulties and mounting debt.

In 2018, Trickling Springs Creamery was in "dire straits" according to the SEC and Riehl used an investor's money to support it against that investor's wishes.

Trickling Springs Creamery failed, filing for bankruptcy in 2019 and Riehl was unable to pay back investors.

That same year, he wrote a letter to investors asking for forgiveness for his dishonesty including repeatedly saying that he required two co-signers on each loan which gave those involved in the scheme "a false sense of security".

"Promises of guaranteed returns or investments without risk are classic warning signs of fraud," said associate regional director of the SEC's Philadelphia Regional Office Kelly Gibson.

"It is important to learn as much as possible about your investments, even if it means questioning someone you know and trust, including someone within your own faith-based community."

The SEC's complaint charges Riehl with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws.

Riehl has agreed to settle the charges against him.

The settlement, which is subject to court approval, provides for return of allegedly ill-gotten gains plus prejudgment interest.

Riehl is also facing criminal charges in relation to the matter.