Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AMG Super hires to distribution team

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 5 MAY 2022   12:15PM

AMG Super has appointed the former head of distribution at Powerwrap to a business development role.

Richard Carr is joining the super fund as a business development manager, based in Melbourne. In this role, he will oversee distribution in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

He joins from Bell Direct platform Desktop Broker. Prior to Bell Direct, Carr was distribution manager at Xplore Wealth and also served as head of distribution at Powerwrap. Powerwrap was taken over by Xplore, which was subsequently taken over by HUB24.

Terry Constable, head of distribution at AMG Super, said that a team member of Carr's calibre joining AMG "ensures its industry leading service will be maintained to the highest standard".

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"Having a dedicated BDM team based in Melbourne is a key component to AMG's continued growth," Constable said.

AMG chief executive Alan Hegerty said: "The addition of Richard to the AMG Super distribution team is a significant milestone for us. With the launch of our new Acclaim Super product and significant projects in the pipeline we are excited about what the future holds."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

Meanwhile, Ryan Davis has been appointed to replace Carr as sales and key account manager for Desktop Broker.

Sydney-based Davis will be responsible for managing relationships with key clients and identifying new key client opportunities across Australia.

Davis has over a decade of senior sales experience in Australia and internationally, most recently as a senior sales manager at Zurich International Life in Dubai where he was responsible for managing relationships with wealth management and insurance brokerages.

"It's great to have Ryan join the team and strengthen the support we offer to financial advisers, especially as the industry faces increased scrutiny and change," Bell Direct's head of distribution and marketing Tim Sparks said.

Arnie Selvarajah, chief executive of Bell Direct, added: "As we position the business to support the growing needs of the Australian advice community Ryan will help our clients utilise the benefits of our trading services and assist in the expansion of our individual HIN based managed accounts service - Guided Portfolio Service."

Read more: AMG SuperBell DirectDesktop BrokerRichard CarrRyan DavisTerry ConstableAlan HegertyArnie Selvarajah
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AvSuper names insurer, premiums rise
Super fund cuts fees, appoints insurer
Online investor numbers continue to climb: Investment Trends
Saxo taps Bell Direct, IOOF talent
AMG Super launches platform, product
Macquarie Equities awards back-office mandate
OnePath tops Fat Cat super fund list
YFYS spurs half to change asset mix
Rainmaker reveals 2021 AAA super products
AMG Super rebrands divisions to cut costs

Editor's Choice

Hostplus tops super ranks to March

CHLOE WALKER
With an 11.7% return for the year ending March 31, Hostplus' Balanced option ranked first in Rainmaker's latest super performance tables.

Pallas Capital adds key distribution role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of investment sales and key accounts at First Sentier Investors has joined the real estate investment manager as head of distribution, wealth.

Partners Group selects RE for new fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Partners Group has launched a new private debt fund in Australia and appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity.

Reserve Bank fallout after hawkish pivot

ANDREW MCKEAN
Yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets by lifting the cash rate target for the first time in over a decade.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.