AMG Super hires to distribution team

AMG Super has appointed the former head of distribution at Powerwrap to a business development role.

Richard Carr is joining the super fund as a business development manager, based in Melbourne. In this role, he will oversee distribution in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

He joins from Bell Direct platform Desktop Broker. Prior to Bell Direct, Carr was distribution manager at Xplore Wealth and also served as head of distribution at Powerwrap. Powerwrap was taken over by Xplore, which was subsequently taken over by HUB24.

Terry Constable, head of distribution at AMG Super, said that a team member of Carr's calibre joining AMG "ensures its industry leading service will be maintained to the highest standard".

"Having a dedicated BDM team based in Melbourne is a key component to AMG's continued growth," Constable said.

AMG chief executive Alan Hegerty said: "The addition of Richard to the AMG Super distribution team is a significant milestone for us. With the launch of our new Acclaim Super product and significant projects in the pipeline we are excited about what the future holds."

Meanwhile, Ryan Davis has been appointed to replace Carr as sales and key account manager for Desktop Broker.

Sydney-based Davis will be responsible for managing relationships with key clients and identifying new key client opportunities across Australia.

Davis has over a decade of senior sales experience in Australia and internationally, most recently as a senior sales manager at Zurich International Life in Dubai where he was responsible for managing relationships with wealth management and insurance brokerages.

"It's great to have Ryan join the team and strengthen the support we offer to financial advisers, especially as the industry faces increased scrutiny and change," Bell Direct's head of distribution and marketing Tim Sparks said.

Arnie Selvarajah, chief executive of Bell Direct, added: "As we position the business to support the growing needs of the Australian advice community Ryan will help our clients utilise the benefits of our trading services and assist in the expansion of our individual HIN based managed accounts service - Guided Portfolio Service."