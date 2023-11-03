Newspaper icon
Investment

American Century unveils new global strategy

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 3 NOV 2023   11:22AM

The American Century Global Sustainable Value Equity strategy will target 'diamonds in the rough' that are well positioned to benefit from a transition to more sustainable business practices.

The strategy, managed by global value equity chief investment officer Kevin Toney, senior portfolio manager Michael Liss, and portfolio manager David Byrns, will invest in 45-75 securities selected using bottom-up, fundamental research and a proprietary sustainability framework.

"The team will leverage our proprietary Improvement Pathway (IP) framework to identify companies that recognise the importance and value of transitioning their business operations to support a more sustainable economy," Byrns said.

"This is an opportunity for our clients to invest in a best-in-progress sustainable strategy that will strive for outperformance while delivering downside risk management and lower volatility."

American Century head of sustainable investing Sarah Bratton-Hughes said the strategy is not looking for sustainability leaders.

"We are seeking diamonds in the rough - companies that are committed to improving the sustainability of their business," she said.

American Century chief investment officer Victor Zhang added: "We are excited to introduce a new global value capability that offers clients a differentiated value proposition by investing in companies we believe are well positioned to benefit financially from a transition to more sustainable business practices."

The $200 billion global investment manager first began "socially responsible" investing by way of exclusions in 2006.

Today, it offers nine ESG-focused products, with nearly US$7.3 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Read more: American CenturyDavid ByrnsKevin ToneyMichael LissSarah Bratton-HughesVictor Zhang
VIEW COMMENTS

Expert Feed

