Alternatives, equities dominate mandates

Not-for-profit superannuation funds appointed 377 mandates in the 12 months ending March, with alternatives and Australian equities winning the lion's share.

By number, alternatives mandates were the popular (46% of 377), followed by equities (29%), bonds and cash (17%), and property (7%), according to the latest Rainmaker Mandate Chaser Report.

However, when looking at the dollar value, equities took nearly half (48%) of the total money that moved from super funds to external managers in the period, followed by alternatives (20%).

The three months ending March saw NFP funds dial up appointments of international fixed income managers, who took 46% of the total FUM.

The funds that handed out the most mandates were: Aware Super, Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund (ACSRF), ESSSuper, LGIAsuper and NGS.

The biggest winners were Macquarie, IFM, BlackRock, First Sentier and Ardea.