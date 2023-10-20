Newspaper icon
Investment

Alpine Capital launches in Melbourne

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 20 OCT 2023   12:45PM

Newly formed RE Capital Advisory has teamed up with stockbroking giant Wentworth Securities (Wentworth) to launch Alpine Capital, an emerging company advisor, stockbroker, and wealth management platform.

The new team at Alpine Capital includes RE Capital Advisory founders Charles Reed and James Emerson and Wentworth Securities director Malcolm Nutt, head of wealth management Thomas Schoemaker, and head of institutional sales Phil Cawood.

Reed said the decision to bring the two businesses under a newly refreshed brand an easy one, considering his longstanding relationship with Wentworth Securities.

"James and I stepped out of PAC Partners about four months ago and set up RE Capital Advisory, alongside analyst Joshua Seddon, as an independent corporate advisory capital markets business with an office in Melbourne,' he explained.

"We'd already done a number of transactions with Wentworth, and in fact we had already worked with Phil (Cawood) when we were all PAC Partners together. I've known Tom for at least four or five years, Malcolm for two or three years, and other members of the team as well."

As Wentworth didn't have a corporate finance function, instead looking after institutional sales and wealth management, RE Capital Advisory worked on corporate advisory and capital markets corporate finance with them.

"After working together on a couple of transactions over the past few months, we decided to bring the two businesses together," Reed said.

"It was a natural fit."

Reed said Alpine Capital will provide a dedicated service in capital markets, emerging equities, corporate advisory, and wealth management across offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

"James, Josh, and I will spearhead and run the corporate finance division, where we're going to do deals, raise capital, provide corporate advice for emerging companies, be it private or public," he said.

"Institutional broking will be led by Phil, selling deals that we're working on and originating them, and then the wealth management team, and this is where it's highly symbiotic, will either participate in some of our transactions for a small portion of the portfolio, and also run model portfolios or online portfolios that private investors can get access to."

He added that the name 'Alpine Capital' is symbolic "as we take clients on a journey."

"We start with companies, oftentimes private or pre-IPO, and take them from unlisted, potentially without a board, and help them with governance structures, financial reporting requirements, to get IPO ready," he said.

Reed said over the past few years he's noticed more and more interest in these deals from family offices, high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIS) and ultra-high-net-worth-individuals (UHNWIs).

"We see family offices, HNWIs and UHNWIs participate at this in the market, but oftentimes without direction," he said.

"The Wentworth team provide that direction - they have great experience dealing with companies in the early stage; be it a stage of revenue, business model, or profitability, and are able to do the appropriate due diligence, select the right deals, but also handhold their own investors on the private capital side is critical."

The firm intends to market an emerging company pharmaceutical in the coming weeks - the first IPO under the Alpine Capital banner.

Read more: Alpine CapitalRE Capital AdvisoryWentworth SecuritiesPAC PartnersCharles ReedJames EmersonPhil CawoodJoshua SeddonMalcolm NuttThomas Schoemaker
VIEW COMMENTS

