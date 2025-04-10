AllianzGI appoints public and private markets lead

Allianz Global Investors has named a head of private and public markets after splitting the global head of investment role.

The leadership shake-up follows the retirement of the firm's head of investments, Deborah Zurkow, who announced her retirement in February,

At the time, AllianzGI said succession plans would see public markets and private markets investment responsibilities separated.

The firm said dividing the role into two stand alone businesses recognises the growing maturity, scale and distinctiveness of the private markets business that Zurkow developed.

Edouard Jozan is the new head of AllianzGI private markets, and Michael Krautzberger will run public markets.

Jozan, who ran distribution for Europe for two years, will oversee the investment and operational sides of AllianzGI's private markets team and join the firm's executive committee.

AllianzGI chief executive Tobias Pross said the private markets platform has grown significantly over the last decade.

"That success has established the platform as a strategically important growth engine for our firm that now warrants dedicated representation at our executive committee," he added.

"With his deep experience of client requirements and knowledge of investment management, Edouard is perfectly placed to ensure we showcase the distinctiveness and strength of our private markets offering to our clients around the world."

The incoming chief investment officer of public markets, Krautzberger joined AllianzGI last year from BlackRock.

Krautzberger, currently the global investment chief for fixed income, will take on his additional role in June 2025.

In light of his promotion, Jenny Zeng - currently investment chief of fixed income for Asia Pacific - will become investment chief for fixed income next January.

As for equities, Michael Heldmann will become the chief investment officer in October 2025, succeeding Virginie Maisonneuve, who has decided to leave at the end of the year.

"Virginie and Michael have already been working closely, which will ensure a seamless transition," AlliianzGI said in a release.

Zurkow has been at the firm since 2012 to lead AllianzGI's infrastructure debt business. She was appointed head of private markets in 2016 before taking the global head of investments role in 2020.