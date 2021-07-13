Allianz Retire+ chief steps down

Allianz Australia Life Insurance and Allianz Retire+ has announced the sudden departure of its chief executive Matthew Rady and appointed an interim replacement.

Rady was first appointed in 2018 as the inaugural chief executive of Allianz Retire+ and oversaw the launch of the first product, Future Safe.

At the time, Rady told Financial Standard Allianz Retire+ was his "biggest challenge yet".

Future Safe was launched to meet the needs of retirees by providing access to equity market-like returns and certainty with a range of outcomes.

It came after PIMCO and Allianz joined forces in 2018.

"I would like to thank Matt for his strong leadership in guiding the Allianz Retire+ team through the successful transition from project to business across his three-year tenure. Matt leaves having built a solid platform for the company and we wish him every success in the future," Allianz Australia Life Insurance chair David Plumb said.

The founder of Allianz Retire+ Adrian Stewart has been appointed as acting chief executive. He was most recently head of client management APAC ex-Japan at PIMCO and previously head of Australia and New Zealand.

Stewart has served as a board member since the establishment of Allianz Retire+.

"In appointing Adrian as acting chief executive, the board is instilling a proven leader with a deep understanding of the worldwide capabilities of the Allianz Group in retirement income and life protection solutions. Adrian's strong track record in growing client-focused financial services businesses in the Australian market keenly positions us for significant growth," Plumb said.

Stewart added: "I look forward to working with the team to deliver on our strategic objective of expediting our product development capabilities and deepening our client partnerships across the institutional and wealth management channels."