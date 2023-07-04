Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Allegro unveils PwC entity as Scyne Advisory

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 4 JUL 2023   12:34PM

Embattled PwC's Australian public sector advisory business will remerge as Scyne Advisory following its takeover from private equity firm Allegro Funds.

Allegro funds confirmed the new business, which it acquired for $1, will be fully independent of PwC and employ around 1750 staff overall.

The new owner said it will commit more than $100 million to boost the growth of Scyne Advisory, funds will be used to support employment, operational costs as well as back investments in people and systems.

PwC acting chief executive Kristin Stubbins commented on the move which aims to shift the advisory offering towards the public sector.

"We're pleased to have signed a binding agreement with Allegro," she said.

"We're confident that Allegro, the PwC partners moving to the new business, and the staff joining them, will create an excellent business, committed exclusively to the public sector, with a strong governance framework in place."

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Stubbins added this next step in the process will provide clarity for PwC's people and government clients.

"We will work quickly with Allegro to conclude the transaction by the end of August, while at the same time focusing on providing stability for our clients and staff in our corporate and private sector business," she said.

The announcement followed the conclusion of PwC's internal investigation into the mishandling of confidential Treasury information by its senior staff.

It said yesterday that eight of its partners who were found in breach of professional standards and entangled in the ongoing tax scandal would be dumped.

Former chief executive Tom Seymour, Peter Konidaris, Eddy Moussa, Richard Gregg, Pete Calleja, Sean Gregory, Peter van Dongen, and Wayne Plummer were named by PwC as those who have been removed or are in the process of being removed from the partnership.

PwC said the departures are in addition to the four former partners, Michael Bersten, Peter Collins, Neil Fuller, and Paul McNab, who were previously named as being involved in confidentiality breaches.

"Accountability is critical to improving our culture and based on our investigation to date, it is clear that the conduct of a number of partners fell short of what was expected of them. They are now being held accountable for their misconduct," said Stubbins.

"While we cannot change the past, we can control our actions today and in the future. Moving forward, the PwC Australia management team will continue to take all appropriate steps to improve the firm's culture and standards."

However, Senator Deborah O'Neill called the exits as yet another exercise in damage control and said the misconduct of the eight staff in question still remains unclear.

"PwC's claims of accountability and the purport of consequences for failing to meet appropriate standards of professional conduct offer a begrudging and belated response to actions which occurred, and which PwC was aware of, more than seven years ago," she said.

"Many questions remain unanswered, and there is still no indication from PwC that the broader professional failures, that should have been reported to supervisory entities by PwC, have in fact been reported."

O'Neill called on PwC to clarify whether the eight partners have been appropriately referred to ASIC, the Tax Practitioners Board, Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand (CAANZ), and other relevant professional bodies.

"It would also be appropriate for PwC to indicate what action they are undertaking to hold to account the PwC Australia leadership team, including former chief executive Luke Sayers and the legal counsel from 2015, who devised the strategy of the abuse of legal professional privilege to subvert the proper enquiry by the Australian Taxation Office," she said.

While the PwC fire still burns, Scyne Advisory partners Tim Jackson and Ben Neal said governance and culture will be at the core of the new business.

"The new leadership's immediate focus will be on achieving a rapid transition to independence, with ethics, strong governance and a government-only focus embedded from the start," they commented.

During the search for a chief executive, members of the leadership teams of PwC's Government Health Infrastructure and Defence (GHID) and Trust and Risk (T&R) practices will lead Scyne Advisory in the short term.

Allegro said its own partners will also support the interim leadership team during the transition.

An independent board of directors will be established for the new entity, with former Federal Court judge Andrew Greenwood joining as a non-executive director.

Allegro further confirmed that candidates for an independent chair and non-executive directors are currently being interviewed and has plans to set up an audit and risk and people and remuneration sub-committees.

"Any relevant findings of reviews being conducted by PwC into tax confidentiality matters will also be implemented by Scyne Advisory," said Allegro.

"Scyne Advisory and PwC are engaging with governments to transition and re-establish the new business' position on procurement panels."

Read more: PwCScyne AdvisoryAllegro FundsKristin StubbinsDeborah O'NeillAndrew GreenwoodASICAustralian Taxation OfficeBen NealChartered Accountants AustraliaEddy MoussaLuke SayersMichael BerstenNeil FullerNew ZealandPaul McNabPete CallejaPeter CollinsPeter KonidarisPeter van DongenRichard GreggSean GregoryTax Practitioners BoardTim JacksonTom SeymourWayne Plummer
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Senate report labels PwC breach calculated, deliberate
Life, funeral insurers cop $14m fine
ASIC permanently bans David Sutton
ASIC deepens investigation into Magnolia founder
ASX provides clarity on CHESS replacement
Adviser levy tripled, labelled "deeply unfair"
Trustees must do better on account consolidation: ASIC
Jones lifts adviser levy freeze, updates funding model
ASIC nudges trustees on member fund compliance
Anti-hawking laws could dampen super fund advice: Academic

Editor's Choice

RBA pause short but sweet: Mousina

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:18PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to hold the cash rate at 4.1% is a relief, but likely only a temporary one.

Global X launches commodities ETF

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Global X launched its first broad-based commodity ETF down under, the Bloomberg Commodity ETF (BCOM).

AustralianSuper posts solid return for FY23

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper has posted an 8.22% return for its balanced investment option.

Frontier calls for better unlisted asset valuations

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
Frontier Advisors is collaborating with Australian asset owners to hold fund managers to account regarding the accurate valuation of unlisted assets.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.