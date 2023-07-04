Allegro unveils PwC entity as Scyne Advisory

Embattled PwC's Australian public sector advisory business will remerge as Scyne Advisory following its takeover from private equity firm Allegro Funds.

Allegro funds confirmed the new business, which it acquired for $1, will be fully independent of PwC and employ around 1750 staff overall.

The new owner said it will commit more than $100 million to boost the growth of Scyne Advisory, funds will be used to support employment, operational costs as well as back investments in people and systems.

PwC acting chief executive Kristin Stubbins commented on the move which aims to shift the advisory offering towards the public sector.

"We're pleased to have signed a binding agreement with Allegro," she said.

"We're confident that Allegro, the PwC partners moving to the new business, and the staff joining them, will create an excellent business, committed exclusively to the public sector, with a strong governance framework in place."

Stubbins added this next step in the process will provide clarity for PwC's people and government clients.

"We will work quickly with Allegro to conclude the transaction by the end of August, while at the same time focusing on providing stability for our clients and staff in our corporate and private sector business," she said.

The announcement followed the conclusion of PwC's internal investigation into the mishandling of confidential Treasury information by its senior staff.

It said yesterday that eight of its partners who were found in breach of professional standards and entangled in the ongoing tax scandal would be dumped.

Former chief executive Tom Seymour, Peter Konidaris, Eddy Moussa, Richard Gregg, Pete Calleja, Sean Gregory, Peter van Dongen, and Wayne Plummer were named by PwC as those who have been removed or are in the process of being removed from the partnership.

PwC said the departures are in addition to the four former partners, Michael Bersten, Peter Collins, Neil Fuller, and Paul McNab, who were previously named as being involved in confidentiality breaches.

"Accountability is critical to improving our culture and based on our investigation to date, it is clear that the conduct of a number of partners fell short of what was expected of them. They are now being held accountable for their misconduct," said Stubbins.

"While we cannot change the past, we can control our actions today and in the future. Moving forward, the PwC Australia management team will continue to take all appropriate steps to improve the firm's culture and standards."

However, Senator Deborah O'Neill called the exits as yet another exercise in damage control and said the misconduct of the eight staff in question still remains unclear.

"PwC's claims of accountability and the purport of consequences for failing to meet appropriate standards of professional conduct offer a begrudging and belated response to actions which occurred, and which PwC was aware of, more than seven years ago," she said.

"Many questions remain unanswered, and there is still no indication from PwC that the broader professional failures, that should have been reported to supervisory entities by PwC, have in fact been reported."

O'Neill called on PwC to clarify whether the eight partners have been appropriately referred to ASIC, the Tax Practitioners Board, Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand (CAANZ), and other relevant professional bodies.

"It would also be appropriate for PwC to indicate what action they are undertaking to hold to account the PwC Australia leadership team, including former chief executive Luke Sayers and the legal counsel from 2015, who devised the strategy of the abuse of legal professional privilege to subvert the proper enquiry by the Australian Taxation Office," she said.

While the PwC fire still burns, Scyne Advisory partners Tim Jackson and Ben Neal said governance and culture will be at the core of the new business.

"The new leadership's immediate focus will be on achieving a rapid transition to independence, with ethics, strong governance and a government-only focus embedded from the start," they commented.

During the search for a chief executive, members of the leadership teams of PwC's Government Health Infrastructure and Defence (GHID) and Trust and Risk (T&R) practices will lead Scyne Advisory in the short term.

Allegro said its own partners will also support the interim leadership team during the transition.

An independent board of directors will be established for the new entity, with former Federal Court judge Andrew Greenwood joining as a non-executive director.

Allegro further confirmed that candidates for an independent chair and non-executive directors are currently being interviewed and has plans to set up an audit and risk and people and remuneration sub-committees.

"Any relevant findings of reviews being conducted by PwC into tax confidentiality matters will also be implemented by Scyne Advisory," said Allegro.

"Scyne Advisory and PwC are engaging with governments to transition and re-establish the new business' position on procurement panels."