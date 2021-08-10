Alceon launches retail fund

After seeing the take up of alternative strategies by institutional and family office investors, Alceon Group has established a retail debt income fund secured by real estate.

The Alceon Debt Income Fund is targeting a total annualised return of 5-7% per annum through a monthly income stream from a diversified pool of loans.

The underlying portfolio of loans are first ranking mortgages held over real property mostly in Melbourne and Sydney. The loan-to-valuation ratio does not exceed 65%.

The assets vary between residential construction, residential land and residential completed stock. The largest holdings are Blacktown land finance and Marina Mirage both at $10 million and each accounting for 30% of the fund.

"In search for alternative solutions, institutional investors and family offices have been increasing their capital allocation to secured private debt, but so far wealth advisory groups have had limited access to this sector," Alceon Group director and head of wholesale capital Omar Khan said.

"The portfolio of underlying loans in the fund is primarily secured by registered first ranking mortgages held over Australian property, mostly on the east coast of Australia. The loans finance a mix of real estate development, construction and ownership."

The portfolio managers follow a bottom-up process, conducting fundamental analysis and due diligence on opportunities. Alceon employs an active program to monitor the progress of projects, assets and delivery partners.

The fund is now available on Netwealth and HUB24 with plans to provide broad platform access to wealth groups across Australia with the minimum investment at $10,000.

In April, Alceon merged with Freehold Investment Management and combined their real estate funds management businesses.