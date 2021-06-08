AIA executive joins MLC Life

AIA Australia's former head of deal completion has joined MLC Insurance as head of profitability and performance reporting.

Piri Kularajah was at AIA for nearly two years and in his role was responsible for the completion of AIA's purchase of CommInsure Life.

He initially joined AIA as executive manager - portfolio actuary and business partner. He was previously in the same role at CommInsure where he focused on the CommInsure life product and distribution area.

Kularajah was also manager, global wealth strategic planning and performance at ANZ and senior finance manager - strategic planning and business partnering at Aviva in London.

He also spent time at Citi as a portfolio strategy manager and at ING in value management.

Kularajah takes over from Kirshan Reddy who recently left to take on the role of chief actuary at NEOS Life.

In the new role, Kularajah will have responsibility to advise on the drivers of the profitability outcomes for all lines of business.

MLC Life has recently been on a hiring spree having appointed Bozenna Hinton started in her new role of general manager of product pricing and retail insurance last month.

Lesley Mamenok joined as general manager, finance and deputy chief financial officer and Robert Baillie was appointed general manager, capital management and corporate finance.