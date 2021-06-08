NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AIA executive joins MLC Life

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 8 JUN 2021   11:42AM

AIA Australia's former head of deal completion has joined MLC Insurance as head of profitability and performance reporting.

Piri Kularajah was at AIA for nearly two years and in his role was responsible for the completion of AIA's purchase of CommInsure Life.

He initially joined AIA as executive manager - portfolio actuary and business partner. He was previously in the same role at CommInsure where he focused on the CommInsure life product and distribution area.

Kularajah was also manager, global wealth strategic planning and performance at ANZ and senior finance manager - strategic planning and business partnering at Aviva in London.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

He also spent time at Citi as a portfolio strategy manager and at ING in value management.

Kularajah takes over from Kirshan Reddy who recently left to take on the role of chief actuary at NEOS Life.

In the new role, Kularajah will have responsibility to advise on the drivers of the profitability outcomes for all lines of business.

MLC Life has recently been on a hiring spree having appointed Bozenna Hinton started in her new role of general manager of product pricing and retail insurance last month.

Lesley Mamenok joined as general manager, finance and deputy chief financial officer and Robert Baillie was appointed general manager, capital management and corporate finance.

Read more: AIA AustraliaCommInsure LifeMLC InsurancePiri KularajahBozenna HintonKirshan ReddyLesley MamenokRobert Baillie
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Premiums to increase at ESSSuper
Trustee of the Year announced
MLC Life hires general manager
Chief investment officer departs Mutual Trust
AIA Australia partners with Your Wills
Defined benefit fund in SFT
Life industry to launch framework
MLC Life makes key appointments
Risk inflows stagnant, satisfaction varies
Life Company of the Year named

Editor's Choice

Halifax auditors face criminal charges

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:47PM
Audits of defunct stockbroker Halifax have resulted in the first criminal charges ever laid in Australia for failure to comply with auditing standards.

AUSIEX launches, announces leadership team

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:15PM
Commonwealth Bank's former trading platform for financial advisers, now known as AUSIEX, has unveiled its executive lineup after being acquired by a Japanese firm.

PRI chief executive resigns

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
The chief executive for the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment has stepped down after being in the role for almost a decade.

ASIC bans adviser over $5 million fraud

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:52AM
ASIC has permanently banned former Sentinel Wealth financial adviser Gavin Fineff, after he was charged with stealing $3.3 million from clients.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.