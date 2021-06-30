NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AIA appoints head of strategic partnerships

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 JUN 2021   12:32PM

The life insurer has hired a head of strategic partnerships, who will be responsible for its master trust clients.

Harumi Hancox has worked in group insurance for 25 years, most recently as the head of group life consulting services at IFS Insurance Services. She has also worked as a product manager at AXA/National Mutual.

In her new role at AIA, Hancox will be a part of the group distribution team. AIA said it has recently done a strategic review of the group insurance distribution team.

"Harumi is experienced, progressive and passionate about group insurance and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the industry," AIA Australia general manager for group distribution, corporate and master trusts Anthony Clough said.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Harumi join the team as we look to further evolve our market leading value proposition."

Hancox started in the role on June 21.

"I've been fortunate to work with AIA in the past, so I was eager for the opportunity to join the AIA family and work with the team to help to make a difference in the lives of Australians," she said of the appointment.

Read more: Harumi HancoxAIA AustraliaAnthony Clough
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CBA offloads general insurance arm
AIA executive joins MLC Life
Trustee of the Year announced
Chief investment officer departs Mutual Trust
AIA Australia partners with Your Wills
Defined benefit fund in SFT
Life industry to launch framework
Risk inflows stagnant, satisfaction varies
Life Company of the Year named
MLC Life appoints transformation lead

Editor's Choice

ASI product development lead exits

KARREN VERGARA
Aberdeen Standard Investments' head of product development and management will leave the firm after nearly 14 years.

360 Capital offloads E&P stake

KANIKA SOOD
360 Capital has sold its entire stake in E&P Financial Group, after its unsuccessful takeover attempt earlier this year.

Saxo Markets names head of asset management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As it prepares to bring new solutions to the region, Saxo Markets has named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific.

Adviser ETF use grows

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Financial advisers have increased their adoption of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as demand for access to specific markets surges, new research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.