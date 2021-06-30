AIA appoints head of strategic partnerships

The life insurer has hired a head of strategic partnerships, who will be responsible for its master trust clients.

Harumi Hancox has worked in group insurance for 25 years, most recently as the head of group life consulting services at IFS Insurance Services. She has also worked as a product manager at AXA/National Mutual.

In her new role at AIA, Hancox will be a part of the group distribution team. AIA said it has recently done a strategic review of the group insurance distribution team.

"Harumi is experienced, progressive and passionate about group insurance and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the industry," AIA Australia general manager for group distribution, corporate and master trusts Anthony Clough said.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Harumi join the team as we look to further evolve our market leading value proposition."

Hancox started in the role on June 21.

"I've been fortunate to work with AIA in the past, so I was eager for the opportunity to join the AIA family and work with the team to help to make a difference in the lives of Australians," she said of the appointment.