AI to revolutionise investment industry: Research

The investment industry's digital transformation will be accelerated using artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, both of which stand out as some of the most influential factors in coming years.

The CFA Institute's Research and Policy Centre's global survey, titled Future State of the Investment Industry, found that 56% of surveyed firms are using AI and big data solutions in data analysis.

Additionally, 26% leverage AI for risk management, decision making, and cybersecurity, while 17% use it for compliance.

The survey findings unveiled a more symbiotic relationship between AI, big data, and human intelligence (HI).

It found that 45% of respondents said such technology allowed staff to engage in more productive activities, while 22% reported that AI and big data adoption led to reduced headcount.

"How firms and professionals apply such technology, particularly in harnessing the combinatorial power and complementary skills of humans and machines on investment teams, will determine organisational success," it said.

"Professionals who understand the opportunities brought about by new technologies and data and who can identify where and how these advances can be best deployed to serve client objectives will be in high demand."

The survey said generative AI's potential to transform the investment workflow makes it fundamentally different from early-stage fintech applications, such as automated investment advice, "which worked to mostly complement rather than disrupt existing financial service provision."

It added personalisations, coupled with greater availability of both new and established investment products, are outcomes stemming from the technology-driven evolution in investment product design.

"Direct indexing, values-based investment portfolios, and other innovations will continue to grow in popularity as technology platforms create more customised solutions for investors," it said.

In general, the survey concluded that respondents predominantly believe AI and HI are complementary rather than interchangeable.

CFA Societies Australia chief executive Lisa Carroll said rapid technological innovation in the form of AI, machine learning, and big data, among other applications, is also leading to accelerating change in the Australian investment industry.

"Those firms in Australia that best integrate these developments into their talent-acquisition processes and investment teams and best meet client demand for personalized and technology-driven products could outperform firms that ignore technological developments," she said.

The report further noted that the investment industry will enter a transformational phase of product creation and innovation.

"The application of AI and big data at scale and throughout many industry processes will be among the most impactful developments guiding this scenario," it said.

Out of those surveyed, 41% said the use of AI and big data has helped their firm gain additional insights that have led to better product services.

Over the next five to 10 years, respondents predicted alternatives, including liquid alternatives, will see the strongest product growth (27%).

Meanwhile, investments such as whole fund services, not tied to a benchmark, came in second (17%), while crypto products and high-income products were next (11%).

The survey clarified that increasing the availability of investment products that align more closely with investors' risk profiles and values will not only better cater to the investor base but yield greater societal benefits and strengthen overall industry support.

"As investment product life cycles accelerate, firms and professionals must embrace innovation and embed creative thinking, teamwork, and ethics into product development," it said.

"Innovation capabilities should strengthen through greater resourcing and stronger governance structures surrounding responsible uses of technology."