Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

AI, corporate tax, skilled workers key to productivity: PC

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUL 2025   12:14PM

The Productivity Commission says the nation should adopt a "growth mindset" by embracing artificial intelligence (AI), boosting human capital and rejigging corporate taxes to boost static productivity levels.

The report, Growth mindset: how to boost Australia's productivity, lays out several recommendations on how the nation can fix its productivity problem.

This is in light of Australia's productivity performance having stalled in more recent years. Labour productivity growth, for example, has averaged just below 0.4% per year since 2015, compared to the 60-year average of 1.6% p.a.

The COVID-19 pandemic was one deterrent in recent years, along with systemic factors that slowed productivity in the lead up to the pandemic.

Productivity Commission chair Danielle Wood said: "If we could boost growth from its current level to its historic average, adult Australian full-time workers would be at least $14,000 a year better off by 2035."

"Productivity growth happens when we improve our skills, technology and ways of working so that for each hour worked we produce more and higher quality goods and services."

Building human capital is one area that can make a difference if the country optimises its skilled labour.

"Our modern economy relies on highly skilled workers with strong foundational skills who can readily upskill and reskill to move to the highest value roles. As our services economy expands and manufacturing becomes increasingly advanced, Australians will need more extensive skills and training," the report read.

Adopting the latest digital technologies is another recommendation whereby "making better use of data can improve the way we work, increase the quality of goods and services, and help spread innovative ideas through the economy."

"They aim to give people and businesses the confidence and certainty they need to safely adopt powerful new AI tools and make the most of data. And they will enable us to do existing activities, like financial reporting, more effectively and efficiently," the Productivity Commission said.

Rejigging the corporate tax system can also boost productivity. This can be with the government clearing and widening "the path to a more dynamic and resilient economy through an efficient corporate tax system that encourages investment, and simpler regulations so that more people and businesses participate."

Wood commented that Australia should be a place where children born today can expect to live better and more prosperous lives than the generations who have come before them and that productivity growth is essential to fulfilling that promise.

"Governments don't hold all the cards when it comes to boosting productivity, but their policy choices can make a real difference," she said.

"Almost everything government does - taxing, regulating, delivering services - affects the pace and direction of economic growth."

Read more: Productivity CommissionDanielle Wood
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chalmers opens economic reform consultation
Trade war could have positive impact on Aussie GDP: PC
Productivity woes endure in March quarter
Labor proposes changes to ancillary funds
COVID 'masked' issues at core of productivity problem: PC
Small construction firms drag productivity: CEDA
Productivity Commission identifies priority reform areas
Global economic uncertainty the main priority: Chalmers
Webull launches SMSF account offering
Insurance in super remains a mystery to millions of Australians

Editor's Choice

Cbus deputy chief executive resigns

ELIZA BAVIN
Cbus will be on the hunt for a new deputy chief executive as Marianne Walker resigns.

Macquarie suffers first strike on pay package

KARREN VERGARA
Macquarie Group suffered its first strike against its remuneration report at the annual general meeting yesterday, with 25.4% of shareholders expressing their dissatisfaction.

Treasury opens consult on non-compete reforms

ELIZA BAVIN
Treasury is looking into whether it will extend the ban on non-compete clauses to include high-income workers.

Two more Shield Master Fund advisers banned

MATTHEW WAI
ASIC has banned another two former financial advisers of MWL Financial Services that were involved in investing clients' superannuation into the Shield Master Fund, as well as other breaches of obligations.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

JUL
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Alexis George

Alexis George

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIMITED
After a few years of "cleaning up the past," AMP chief executive Alexis George has her sights firmly set on the future and restoring the wealth giant to its former glory. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media