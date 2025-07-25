AI, corporate tax, skilled workers key to productivity: PC

The Productivity Commission says the nation should adopt a "growth mindset" by embracing artificial intelligence (AI), boosting human capital and rejigging corporate taxes to boost static productivity levels.

The report, Growth mindset: how to boost Australia's productivity, lays out several recommendations on how the nation can fix its productivity problem.

This is in light of Australia's productivity performance having stalled in more recent years. Labour productivity growth, for example, has averaged just below 0.4% per year since 2015, compared to the 60-year average of 1.6% p.a.

The COVID-19 pandemic was one deterrent in recent years, along with systemic factors that slowed productivity in the lead up to the pandemic.

Productivity Commission chair Danielle Wood said: "If we could boost growth from its current level to its historic average, adult Australian full-time workers would be at least $14,000 a year better off by 2035."

"Productivity growth happens when we improve our skills, technology and ways of working so that for each hour worked we produce more and higher quality goods and services."

Building human capital is one area that can make a difference if the country optimises its skilled labour.

"Our modern economy relies on highly skilled workers with strong foundational skills who can readily upskill and reskill to move to the highest value roles. As our services economy expands and manufacturing becomes increasingly advanced, Australians will need more extensive skills and training," the report read.

Adopting the latest digital technologies is another recommendation whereby "making better use of data can improve the way we work, increase the quality of goods and services, and help spread innovative ideas through the economy."

"They aim to give people and businesses the confidence and certainty they need to safely adopt powerful new AI tools and make the most of data. And they will enable us to do existing activities, like financial reporting, more effectively and efficiently," the Productivity Commission said.

Rejigging the corporate tax system can also boost productivity. This can be with the government clearing and widening "the path to a more dynamic and resilient economy through an efficient corporate tax system that encourages investment, and simpler regulations so that more people and businesses participate."

Wood commented that Australia should be a place where children born today can expect to live better and more prosperous lives than the generations who have come before them and that productivity growth is essential to fulfilling that promise.

"Governments don't hold all the cards when it comes to boosting productivity, but their policy choices can make a real difference," she said.

"Almost everything government does - taxing, regulating, delivering services - affects the pace and direction of economic growth."