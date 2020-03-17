NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Afterpay coughs up $1.5m over US loans
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAR 2020   11:50AM

Afterpay has settled with a California financial services regulator over allegations it was offering illegal loans in the state without a licence.

The settlement with the California Department of Business Oversight (DBO) will see the 'buy now pay later' provider cough up $1.5 million.

The settlement costs include a refund of US$905,000 in late fees previously paid by Californian-based consumers, as well as an administrative fee to the DBO of US$90,500.

Following an investigation into the service, the DBO found Afterpay had provided "illegal loans" to its customers, the majority of which were "young consumers who are unable to qualify for traditional financing options like credit cards".

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"After an inquiry launched last year, the DBO concluded Afterpay had engaged in the business of a finance lender without obtaining a required license," it said.

"Under the settlement, Afterpay will only make future loans or extensions of credit to California residents under a California Financing Law (CFL) license issued to its affiliate, Afterpay US Services, LLC."

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

Despite this, Afterpay maintains it was not providing an illegal service.

"Afterpay had been operating a consumer credit sale product in the state of California, providing services that enable merchant to sell goods to their consumers that can be repaid over time," it said in a statement.

"Afterpay rejects the view that the company operated illegally."

The DBO said the consumer refunds represent the fees collected by the point-of-sale lender.

"The refunds represent all the fees Afterpay has collected from more than 640,000 Californians in so-called 'buy now, pay later' transactions that the DBO concluded were illegal loans," it said.

"Afterpay must issue refunds within 45 days."

Afterpay will now conduct its services under a DBO licence, however it does so begrudgingly.

"While Afterpay does not believe such an arrangement required a licence from the DBO, Afterpay has agreed to conduct its operations under the DBO licence as a part of this settlement," Afterpay said.

The fintech said the new licence agreement had not disrupted its operations or service, nor impacted its business in California.

Afterpay agreed to work closely with the DBO in the future.

"Afterpay will continue to work closely with the DBO and appreciates the regulatory clarity that this agreement provides," it said.

"Additionally, the company continues to engage with regulators at the state and federal level throughout the US to highlight its commitment to consumer protection and responsibility and compliance with applicable laws."

It comes following a similar settlement with similar 'buy now pay later' service provider Sezzle on January 16, which agreed to pay more than US$300,000 in penalties and refunds.

"In both cases, the DBO concluded purported credit sales made by the lenders' merchant partners were not bona fide but, rather, were structured to evade otherwise applicable consumer protections," the regulator said.

Read more: AfterpayDBOCalifornia Department of Business OversightSezzle
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
All Tech Index launches down under
Aussie IPOs outperform benchmark
Afterpay slides in global fintech rankings
Client ethics the future of advice
Shorting doesn't have to be risky: Solaris
AUSTRAC zeroes in on Afterpay
Finnies showcase best in fintech
Fintech no real threat: Researcher
Finnies recognise wealth management disruptors
HNW advice firm backs AfterPay rival
Editor's Choice
Chi-X continues TraCR roll out
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:13PM
Chi-X has released another tranche of US listed-blue chip company TraCRs to meet demand for local access to US mega cap stocks.
World rolls out stimulus
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:01PM
As Prime Minister Scott Morrison updated Australians about the measures being taken at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, other nations around the world announced their own stimulus packages to cushion the economic burden.
Investment manager criminally charged
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:41AM
The Australian arm of a global investment management company has been charged with breaching client money obligations.
Chief economist update: Australian recession here we come
BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:22AM
As one country after another self-isolates itself to contain the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the likelihood that Australia's 28-year run of growth sans recession will come to an end has increased.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something enNxJIvQ