Afterpay coughs up $1.5m over US loans

Afterpay has settled with a California financial services regulator over allegations it was offering illegal loans in the state without a licence.

The settlement with the California Department of Business Oversight (DBO) will see the 'buy now pay later' provider cough up $1.5 million.

The settlement costs include a refund of US$905,000 in late fees previously paid by Californian-based consumers, as well as an administrative fee to the DBO of US$90,500.

Following an investigation into the service, the DBO found Afterpay had provided "illegal loans" to its customers, the majority of which were "young consumers who are unable to qualify for traditional financing options like credit cards".

"After an inquiry launched last year, the DBO concluded Afterpay had engaged in the business of a finance lender without obtaining a required license," it said.

"Under the settlement, Afterpay will only make future loans or extensions of credit to California residents under a California Financing Law (CFL) license issued to its affiliate, Afterpay US Services, LLC."

Despite this, Afterpay maintains it was not providing an illegal service.

"Afterpay had been operating a consumer credit sale product in the state of California, providing services that enable merchant to sell goods to their consumers that can be repaid over time," it said in a statement.

"Afterpay rejects the view that the company operated illegally."

The DBO said the consumer refunds represent the fees collected by the point-of-sale lender.

"The refunds represent all the fees Afterpay has collected from more than 640,000 Californians in so-called 'buy now, pay later' transactions that the DBO concluded were illegal loans," it said.

"Afterpay must issue refunds within 45 days."

Afterpay will now conduct its services under a DBO licence, however it does so begrudgingly.

"While Afterpay does not believe such an arrangement required a licence from the DBO, Afterpay has agreed to conduct its operations under the DBO licence as a part of this settlement," Afterpay said.

The fintech said the new licence agreement had not disrupted its operations or service, nor impacted its business in California.

Afterpay agreed to work closely with the DBO in the future.

"Afterpay will continue to work closely with the DBO and appreciates the regulatory clarity that this agreement provides," it said.

"Additionally, the company continues to engage with regulators at the state and federal level throughout the US to highlight its commitment to consumer protection and responsibility and compliance with applicable laws."

It comes following a similar settlement with similar 'buy now pay later' service provider Sezzle on January 16, which agreed to pay more than US$300,000 in penalties and refunds.

"In both cases, the DBO concluded purported credit sales made by the lenders' merchant partners were not bona fide but, rather, were structured to evade otherwise applicable consumer protections," the regulator said.