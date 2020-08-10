AFP charges early release scammers

The Australian Federal Police have charged three people with allegedly submitting false claims to gain early access to superannuation under the new COVID-19 measures.

AFP Taskforce Iris has charged seven people in total with submitting false early release of super (ERS) claims.

Police will allege the group submitted several fraudulent applications, claiming to be other superannuation fund account-holders, to attempt to access early release of superannuation payments totalling $113,500.

As part of the investigation, search warrants were served at five addresses in South East Queensland in Morayfield, Worongary, Balmoral, Eagleby and Burpengary East.

A number of electronic devices were seized which police claim are significant to the investigation.

A 41-year-old woman has been refused bail and is charged with conspiring to dishonestly obtain or deal in personal financial information. The maximum penalty for the offence is five years in prison.

Another 41-year-old woman will appear in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on September 2 and a 36-year-old woman is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 4.

They are both charged with conspiring to dishonestly obtain or deal in personal financial information, conspiring to receive a designated service using a false customer name and conspiring to give false or misleading information to a Commonwealth entity.

Combined, the charges could carry a maximum penalty of eight years in prison.

"Make no mistake. If you try to steal the nest eggs of hard-working Australians, we will find you, and charge you," AFP deputy commissioner Brett Pointing said.

"The AFP works around the clock to disrupt and charge offenders who are defrauding the public. These arrests are a timely reminder for Australians to make sure their personal financial details are secure - don't be an easy target for criminals."

The ATO is leading the Serious Financial Crime Taskforce (SFCT) in partnership with the AFP along with AUSTRAC, ASIC, Border Force, the Department of Home Affairs, the Attorney-General's Department and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission to safeguard.

ATO deputy commissioner and chief of the SFCT Will Day said this activity should send a clear message that the SFCT partner agencies are committed to tackling any illegal behaviour and protecting the government's COVID-19 stimulus measures from fraud.