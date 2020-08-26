NEWS
Financial Planning
AFA to host virtual conference
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 AUG 2020   10:50AM

The Association of Financial Advisers will host a virtual conference via live broadcast from October 14-15.

The AFA VISION Conference will be filmed at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney and broadcast live to delegates across Australia.

Sessions will include an address from assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume, a life insurance chief executives panel and a licensee leaders panel.

"As the major event on the AFA calendar, the AFA Conference is an integral part of our vision for a brighter future. This year represents a rare opportunity to deliver a quality conference in what are uniquely difficult circumstances," AFA chief executive Phil Kewin sais.

"We are therefore very pleased to be able to offer an innovative approach to virtual conferencing which we believe brings the delegate experience to life."

In addition to the live conference, there will also be more than 25 on-demand presentations made available to those who register, and they will be able to access them for up to four months after the conference.

AFA Conference chair Dave Slovinec said the format allows many more people in the advice community to participate in the conference.

"As a practising adviser I know first-hand the disruption that our community is experiencing," he said.

"But I also know that disruption is paving the way for transformation and bringing with it new opportunities. Those tuning in to this year's AFA Conference will be able to access the inspiration, the knowledge, and the tools to set their vision and take their businesses to the next level."

