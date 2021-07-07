NEWS
Financial Planning

AFA slams new SOA measures

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUL 2021   12:48PM

The Association of Financial Advisers has hit back at ASIC and APRA for causing "confusion" and "interfering" with financial advice as they look to introduce new changes to Statements of Advice.

The association points to the regulators' joint letter dated June 30, which advised trustees to review SOAs with respect to new advice fees charged to members' superannuation accounts.

AFA acting chief executive Phil Anderson argued that SOAs are an agreement between a client and their adviser and contains personal information that should not be shared with trustees. He fears the review may breach the Privacy Act and adds another layer of administration.

For the regulators to make trustees review client SOAs is "confusing, and a matter of great concern", he said.

Of particular concern in this section in the letter: "Reliance on attestations by financial advisers or advice licensees that services have been provided has limitations due to the potential for conflicts of interest, so cannot in all circumstances be relied upon."

Further, the regulators want trustees and advisers to have arrangements to facilitate any appropriate reviews, including communicating to clients that these reviews may occur and address any privacy concerns they may have.

"The AFA is calling for financial advisers and superannuation funds to argue against this excessive, unnecessary, and costly interference by the regulators," Anderson said.

From July 1, new laws mandated all ongoing fee clients to receive a Fee Disclosure Statement each year, that sets out the services provided, fees paid over the last year, as well as the services to be provided over the next year and the fees to be charged.

Clients must sign off on this document. A client consent form detailing the fees also needs to be provided to the product provider each year. Fees are also disclosed in annual product statements, and clients have the right to terminate fees at any time.

"There are already multiple layers of consumer protection," Anderson said.

"The bottom line is that financial advisers are professionals, subject to high standards, and they should be trusted. There are already a lot of demanding regulations in place. All these additional measures just add further to the cost of providing financial advice and inconvenience clients by adding significant complexity and disruption."

