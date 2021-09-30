AFA names Great Advice Awards winners

In place of its traditional awards program this year, the Association of Financial Advisers unveiled the recipients of the inaugural Great Advice Awards.

AFA national president Michael Nowak said due to COVID-19 restrictions and being unable to host a face-to-face conference, the AFA's traditional adviser awards program was postponed, but that the association still wanted to recognise great advice.

The awards were handed out at the recent AFA Evolve Conference.

The Great Advice Awards acknowledge stories from financial advisers about the successful outcomes they have delivered to clients. The winners share stories that demonstrate the financial, behavioural and emotional value that their advice has provided.

The New South Wales winner was Terry Johnson from Keyman Financial Services based in Parramatta.

"Not only has he administered pro bono claims, but he always shows the utmost care to his clients when they need it the most," Nowak said.

Gayle McKew from Prosperity Planning Partners was the Queensland winner for an advice story that highlighted many interconnecting elements of holistic client and family financial care.

In South Australia, Simon Cap from Treehouse Financial Planning took out the award demonstrating care in helping a client in distress after a family loss and empowering the client to continue a journey towards achieving their goals.

Adrienne Rush from iCare Financial Advisory took out the gong for Victoria for providing advice that shows both the financial and psychological benefits. She has been recognised as a finalist in the AFA's Female Excellence in Advice Award twice.

AFA Inspire national chair and Integro Private Wealth's Dawn Thomas was the Western Australian winner for building trust with a client who had previously received poor advice.

Sunsuper head of advice and retirement Anne Fuchs said: "We were proud to support the AFA Great Advice awards in 2021 and would like to congratulate all the winners and finalists."

"Sunsuper has 1.4 million members and close to 4000 registered advisers, therefore we understand and deeply value the role financial advisers play in helping Australians achieve their retirement dreams."