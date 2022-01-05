AFA chief steps down after six months

After six months in the top job, Helen Morgan-Banda has departed the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA).

Morgan-Banda plans to return to her home country of New Zealand, explaining that she wishes to be closer to family amid ongoing uncertainty about travel freedoms as the pandemic continues.

"I would like to thank the AFA for the opportunity to contribute during a time of great change for the sector, advisers and the Association," Morgan-Banda said.

"However, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding access to New Zealand and between states in Australia because of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the Omicron variant, has meant that I have decided I wish to go to Melbourne to be close to family before returning to my home country, and family there, when the border allows."

AFA general manager, policy and professionalism Phil Anderson will take over the chief executive role. He was previously acting chief executive for nearly six months while the AFA undertook a search for a permanent chief executive, resulting in Morgan-Banda being appointed.

AFA president Sam Perera thanked Morgan-Banda for her contribution to the association.

"The board of the AFA would like to thank Helen for her efforts over the last five months and respect her decision to return to her homeland during an unprecedented period of global uncertainty," he said.