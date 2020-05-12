Advisers split on COVID-19 opportunity

New research shows financial advisers are split down the middle when it comes to deciding whether COVID-19 is an opportunity to pick up new business, or a time to focus on existing clients.

Latest MLC Wealth analysis found that the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging advisers' ability to deliver the intimate service for which they pride themselves on.

The research surveyed more than 500 self-employed and salaried financial advisers across the nation, and found almost 60% are struggling in the move to servicing clients one-on-one without face-to-face interactions as a result of the pandemic's social distancing requirements.

Asked about the topics covered in discussions with clients, advisers said investment and market performance dominated conversations. However, almost 61% of advisers said they'd been discussing the importance of staying the course with clients.

Rounding out the top three topics between advisers and clients were the decisions of the government and support packages available.

About 45% of advisers said the environment create by the pandemic was an opportunity to advise more people while also serving existing clients. However, 42% said they would focus solely on servicing existing clients.

According to MLC Wealth chief executive Geoff Lloyd, the survey demonstrates the role advisers play in Australia's pandemic response, specifically the assistance they provide to retirees and pre-retirees.

"Advisers are focused on meeting the needs of existing and/or new clients at this extraordinary time, and it's critical that advice professionals feel well supported," Lloyd said.

"It was fantastic to see that in this environment characterised by worry and anxiety, most advisers are saying they have this pandemic in perspective, are active and planning for the months ahead.

"The path to professionalism for advice has been gaining momentum and these survey findings highlight good progress. These are the responses our communities would want from a reliable, productive professional sector at a critical time for our whole community."

The survey results show almost all advisers are trying to stay positive and active, and are planning for the months ahead, while 39% cite feeling on top of things. However, 49% mentioned that the pandemic remains a worrying time.

Lloyd encouraged advisers facing tough times should "utilise industry support", such as the Adviser Support Package MLC introduced for its aligned network in March, which is designed to help advisers focus on clients, and includes health and wellbeing support, as well as measures to waive license fees until June 30.

"All Australians are feeling the effects of the coronavirus, and financial advisers are no different. One in three say it's having an impact on their health and wellbeing, despite the fact they remain positive and focused on clients," Lloyd said.

"Many are small business owners and have families or loved ones they are concerned about, so it is vital they look after themselves and their colleagues now.

"We encourage all advisers to utilise industry support, such as MLC's offers, as the sector comes together to help Australians who are experiencing financial hardship as well as those who have emerging anxieties about their future plans, and those seeking to take advantage of market volatility."