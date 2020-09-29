NEWS
Investment
Advisers shift to ETFs from active managers: VanEck
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 29 SEP 2020   12:06PM

Financial advisers are increasingly using exchange traded funds (ETFs) over concerns about the cost and performance of actively managed funds, according to VanEck.

VanEck's fifth annual smart beta survey revealed 87% of advisers use ETFs in client portfolios, up from 83% in 2016.

Additionally, almost half of the advisers (46%) use smart beta strategies in asset allocation, up from 37% in 2016.

VanEck's managing director and head of Asia Pacific, Arian Neiron said: "We are seeing a sharp rise in ETF use in Australia, with the majority of respondents, or 73%, having increased their use of ETFs in the last year. The main driver of this move to ETFs has been the desire to reduce portfolio costs, with most respondents (58%) motivated by this."

Neiron said the survey also revealed the majority of advisers plan to increase their use of smart beta strategies in 2021 in response to concerns over actively managed funds.

"The underperformance by active fund managers is contributing to the shift to ETFs, as well an increased awareness of ETFs in the financial services community," Neiron said.

"At the same time, we are seeing financial advisers turn away from more expensive actively managed funds."

The survey found the 57% of respondents use smart beta ETFs as a substitute or replacement for active management while 47% use it instead of passively managed funds. In addition, 94% are familiar with smart beta strategies, an increase from 81% in 2016.

"We are also seeing very high levels of satisfaction, with 99% of advisers using smart beta strategies satisfied with their smart beta investments," Neiron said.

"Advisers are realising that actively managed funds often underperform their benchmarks, so they are shifting to ETFs and smart beta strategies as potentially being more effective in helping their clients achieve their investment objectives."

VanEck said most financial professionals use smart beta strategies for global equities (77%) and Australian equity (70%) exposure.

In addition, the survey found the most popular smart beta strategies used by financial professionals are single factor quality (41%), equal or alternative weighted strategies (38%), and environmental, social, and governance strategies (ESG) (28%).

