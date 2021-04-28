NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Advisers laud Xplan software
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 APR 2021   12:19PM

Xplan has emerged as the leading financial planning software among financial advisers, a new Investment Trends survey finds.

Iress' Xplan took out the nod for its comprehensive functionality, compliance technology and ability to support for advice firms of all sizes, according to the 2020 Advice Technology Benchmark Report.

Morningstar's AdviserLogic won the best digital advice process, while Advice Intelligence was recognised for its goals-based advice application.

In other categories, IOOF's Wealth Central is the best new advice tech application; Astute Wheel won the best client discovery application; and Xeppo was awarded the best business management application.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

Investment Trends ranked advice tech providers across four main areas: strategic advice, financial advice, advice on platforms and advice with products.

The inaugural report also revealed foreign firms gaining dominance over the Australian advice tech industry. The acquisition of AdviserLogic, Midwinter and Coin are most recent examples.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

"Local advice tech developers are focused on lifting practice efficiency and anticipating future changes to advice delivery models, but over the horizon, there is emerging competition from integrated applications like Salesforce-based Wealth Connect and Intelliflo Intelligent Office from the UK, a trend that is set to grow," Investment Trends analyst Ian Webster said.

"Now more than ever, advice firms have access to an array of globally available, low-cost digital services to manage their client relationships and augment their advice production applications."

Increasing regulatory obligations such as best interests duties are prompting advisers to shift away from a product selection or replacement mindset towards a more client-centric view, focused on client discovery, strategic goal-based advice and cashflow modelling.

"The regulator's expectations that the 'client voice' be explicitly present in advice documents has prompted advice tech providers to invest significantly in developing the client discovery process," he said.

Read more: Investment TrendsXplanAdvisersAdviserLogicAdvice IntelligenceAdvice Technology Benchmark ReportCoinIan WebsterIntelliflo Intelligent OfficeIOOFIressMidwinterWealth CentralXeppo
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
IOOF licensees to take remedial action
Research reveals true value of advice
How managers win ESG mandates
HNWs change views on advice
CountPlus member firm to make acquisition
Iress partners with regtech for DDO
ESG managed accounts on the rise
Praemium expands distribution footprint
Count snaps up three former MLC firms
DDO to simplify general, personal advice
Editor's Choice
Westpac settles life insurance class action
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Westpac has settled a class action relating to life insurance sold through its financial advice network.
AMP Capital fails to stop fund merger
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AMP Capital has failed in its bid to stop a merger between the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund and the AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund.
Raiz acquires superannuation platform
KANIKA SOOD
ASX-listed Raiz will pay $9.5 million to acquire a firm with a $70 million Choice superannuation fund.
Advisers laud Xplan software
KARREN VERGARA
Xplan has emerged as the leading financial planning software among financial advisers, a new Investment Trends survey finds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.