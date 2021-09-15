NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Advisers embrace technology, lack budget

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 SEP 2021   12:26PM

Financial advisers have dramatically relied on technology over the last 18 months yet are unwilling to increase their budget to improve the clients' digital experience, new research finds.

The 2021 Netwealth AdviceTech Report found advisers spent 7.9% on their tech outlay as a percentage of revenue two years ago but spent less in 2021 at 7.3%.

One example of advisers rapidly adopting technology is in the use of online meeting and digital signature tools, which increased since the onset of COVID-19. Some 75% of practices now use online meeting tools compared to 45.7% in 2020. In terms of digital signatures, 56% of advisers are currently using these tools compared to 32% in 2020.

"Advice firms have largely tried to replicate their existing customer interactions to online, but if we look to the disrupters for inspiration, replication may not be enough. Digitisation of the client/adviser relationship will need to consider new channels, like client portals and online self-service tools," the report said.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Advice firms used 14 applications on average, covering client engagement, financial advice and the workflow and processes. However, advisers are not spending more on technology.

Other technology-related support advisers adopted in the last 18 months include websites responsive to mobile phones (81.9% up from 77.6% in 2021); educational email newsletters to clients (71.3%); social media (60.6%); and use tools and calculators such as retirement calculators (64.9%).

Those advisers that successfully deployed technology in their practices are likely to have a dedicated in-house technology manager (33.3% vs 17.5% overall), a dedicated technology budget (31.1% vs 16.1% overall) and have a technology roadmap for the next 12 months (73.3% vs 55.5% overall). These practices are also evolving their digital experiences in the education and content marketing space.

Netwealth also found that client portals are the "next frontier, and a very real path for advice firms to reinvent their client experience to rival many disruptive digital first wealth business", promising a dynamic, intuitive experience that is user- and mobile-first.

"Many advisers agree. Today almost one in three (27.9% from 22.0% in 2020) advice firms have a client portal with another one in 3 (35.1%) planning to get one in the next 24 months," the report read.

"Client portals evolve the client-adviser relationship beyond in-person interactions. They provide an always-available and omni-present reminder of the adviser, evolving the relationship from physical to truly digital."

Read more: Netwealth
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Netwealth boosts profit
Netwealth hires head of investment solutions
Netwealth integrates with fintech
Netwealth launches mobile app
Platform FUM grows
Netwealth FUA, inflows rise
Adviser platform satisfaction slips
Milford lowers fees
FirstChoice dominates platform market
Adviser numbers at five-year low

Editor's Choice

Aussie fund management diversity improves: Research

KARREN VERGARA
The Australian funds management industry has marginally improved its gender diversity record but still has a long way to go, Citywire's Alpha Female 2021 Report reveals.

Older investors, women flock to crypto

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Young males no longer make up the majority of cryptocurrency investors, with older Australians and women investing large amounts, according to BTC Markets.

CFS reduces premiums

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Colonial First State is reducing insurance premiums in its super funds, in a move that should benefit 220,000 members.

AustralianSuper says no incidents of common ownership

KANIKA SOOD
The industry fund says it analysed its $53 billion Australian equities portfolio and found no instances of common ownership.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.