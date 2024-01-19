Adviser registration deadline moves to February 16

ASIC has again pushed back the financial adviser registration deadline in fear that many relevant providers will not make the February 1 cut off.

The 4036 advisers who as of January 18 have outstanding registrations, according to ASIC, now have until February 16 to register.

"Given that the period for registration has coincided with the summer holiday period, ASIC is providing AFS licensees an additional two weeks to register their relevant providers," the regulator said.

The change of date comes amidst the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) flagging this week that some 6000 advisers were still not registered with ASIC.

From February 16, ASIC expects all relevant providers, including time-share advisers, to be registered. This does not include provisional relevant providers.

The deadline date has been delayed several times for different reasons.

ASIC warned that this will be the final extension and that it will focus its efforts on enforcing the registration regime and take regulatory action where necessary.

ASIC commissioner Alan Kirkland said failure to comply could incur significant consequences for unregistered financial advisers who continue to provide personal advice, together with their AFSL.

"The provision of personal advice by unregistered advisers is prohibited and carries significant penalties," Kirkland said.

"We acknowledge those AFS licensees who, since late November, have registered their advisers ahead of the requirement commencing. We urge AFS licensees that have not registered their advisers to do so as soon as possible."

This obligation is separate to the requirement to be listed on the Financial Advisers Register.

Kirkland urged AFSLs that have not done so to register their relevant providers via ASIC Connect.