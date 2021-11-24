Adviser jailed for illegal super access

A former financial adviser was sentenced to jail for facilitating the illegal early access of clients' superannuation to the tune of $1.5 million.

Victoria-based Ahmed Saad operated Saad Wealth Management between 10 April 2012 until 16 October 2017 as a former Apogee Financial Planning authorised representative.

Between 11 November 2016 and 13 October 2017, Saad obtained $1.53 million from MLC Super Fund's trustee NULIS Nominees on behalf of 168 clients.

Between 11 August 2017 and 11 October 2017, he attempted to obtain a further $92,400 on behalf of 10 clients.

Saad was convicted of one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and one count of attempting to obtain financial advantage by deception.

The County Court of Victoria sentenced Saad to nine months' imprisonment for the first count and one month's imprisonment for the second count. The sentences will be served concurrently.

He was also sentenced to an 18-month community correction order, including 100 hours of unpaid community work.

Apogee revoked Saad's authority in October 2017 and reported his conduct to ASIC.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "The sentence imposed demonstrates the seriousness of this misconduct."

"Facilitating the unlawful early release of superannuation can lead to the erosion of people's super balances, which has the potential to lead to long-term hardship. ASIC will continue to take action to protect the superannuation assets of consumers."