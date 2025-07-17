Newspaper icon
Adviser exodus puts retirement savings at risk: CPA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUL 2025   12:50PM

CPA Australia says the drastic exodus of financial advisers has put Australians' retirement money at risk, possibly leading them to invest in higher-risk schemes.

According to the Financial Adviser Register, there are only 15,300 advisers left in the sector, which has nearly halved from 26,500 in 2019.

CPA Australia superannuation lead Richard Webb says a mountain of red tape is a key contributor to financial advisers quitting the profession and the government must urgently act to solve the problem.

"More than 2.5 million Australians will retire in the next decade - and many will be shocked to discover there are fewer than 15,300 professional financial advisers to assist them with some of the biggest decisions of their lives," Webb said.

Citing CoreData and Conexus Financial research, an increasing number of Australians nearing retirement plan to reinvest their nest egg savings outside of super and move it into speculative and potentially volatile investment options such as cryptocurrency, gold and property.

"With the increasing propensity of retirees to leave their super funds and seek higher investment returns through risky investments, expert financial advice is needed now more than ever," he said.

Unless urgent action is taken to reverse the increasing shortage of advisers, Webb added that too many Australians will start their retirements without receiving the professional advice they need to ensure they have secure and reliable retirement incomes.

Several reforms must be prioritised by the government, he urged, namely finalising the post-implementation review of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), updating financial advice education standards and changing the financial advice best interest duty.

"Investing retirement savings is complex, and carries with it intricate tax and super settings, asset tests and administrative burdens. However, getting the right advice is only becoming harder to find and more expensive," he said.

"The federal government must take action to help alleviate the burden of regulation and costs faced by advisers before the shortage becomes an irreversible crisis."

Read more: retirementCPA AustraliaRichard WebbCompensation Scheme of Last ResortConexus FinancialCoreDataFinancial Adviser Register
