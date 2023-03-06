Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Adviser exits spur innovation: Report

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 6 MAR 2023   12:20PM

Investment Trends' 2022 Adviser and Advice Technology report, developed in conjunction by Finura Group, highlights a proliferation of providers exploring international opportunities and a blurring of the lines between investment platforms and advice technology software.

The report also mentions that digital advice providers are focused on pitching to corporate customers like larger licensees and superannuation funds.

The report notes a rapid increase in advice planning software providers for Australian financial advisers, including many global players driven by a desire for scale.

Finura head of consulting Danni Le Grande commented: "With so many different products on the market, it's no wonder decision-making can be such a daunting task for advice practices."

Meanwhile, according to user research by Investment Trends, advisers are divided on whether platforms or planning software should be the primary source of data. Investment platforms have developed increasingly sophisticated advice tech functionality and, in some respects, compare favourably against some 'end-to-end' providers.

Investment Trends' head of research Irene Guiamatsia said: "It's difficult to see how far this trend will continue. Many of the 'jobs' traditionally done by planning software (or advice tech providers) are the ones for which advisers are most interested in seeing investment platforms enhance their capabilities."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

The report also stated that digital advice providers are focusing on pitching to corporate customers such as larger licensees and superannuation funds.

"A distinct feature of digital advice solutions is the deliberate focus on superannuation funds or larger licensees as primary target users," Guiamatsia said.

"This is in near-perfect congruence with some of the key recommendations of the Quality of Advice Review Final Report."

Read more: AdviserAdvice TechnologyInvestment TrendsFinura GroupIrene GuiamatsiaDanni Le GrandeQuality of Advice Review
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

One in 10 adults interested in crypto: Report
HUB24 tops platform rankings
QAR does not "trash" FoFA: Anderson
Super fund advice needs more guardrails: Conference
Put controls in place for super funds: Associations
"A lawyer's picnic": QAR report slammed
My mind has not been changed: Levy
Treasury releases Quality of Advice Review final report
Associations call for improved access to financial advice
Regulation should be balanced: Levy

Editor's Choice

QAR does not "trash" FoFA: Anderson

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:43PM
The Quality of Advice Review's final report (QAR) does not "trash" or go against the Future of Financial Advice (FoFA) reforms, says Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) chief executive Philip Anderson.

Airlie founder to step down, successor named

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
The founder of Airlie Funds Management will retire in mid-2023 after spending more than 30 years in the industry.

AustralianSuper invests in build-to-rent-to-own affordable housing

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:17PM
AustralianSuper has partnered with Assemble to invest in affordable housing via a build-to-rent-to-own model, addressing Australia's housing crisis.

TIP Group to acquire advice firm

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:45PM
Teaminvest Private Group (TIP) has announced its plan to acquire financial advice firm Enva Group for up to $2.5 million.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Lena Ridley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
Profile Financial Services chief executive Lena Ridley is focused on driving change and transforming the business as it steps into a new era. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.