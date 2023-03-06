Adviser exits spur innovation: Report

Investment Trends' 2022 Adviser and Advice Technology report, developed in conjunction by Finura Group, highlights a proliferation of providers exploring international opportunities and a blurring of the lines between investment platforms and advice technology software.

The report also mentions that digital advice providers are focused on pitching to corporate customers like larger licensees and superannuation funds.

The report notes a rapid increase in advice planning software providers for Australian financial advisers, including many global players driven by a desire for scale.

Finura head of consulting Danni Le Grande commented: "With so many different products on the market, it's no wonder decision-making can be such a daunting task for advice practices."

Meanwhile, according to user research by Investment Trends, advisers are divided on whether platforms or planning software should be the primary source of data. Investment platforms have developed increasingly sophisticated advice tech functionality and, in some respects, compare favourably against some 'end-to-end' providers.

Investment Trends' head of research Irene Guiamatsia said: "It's difficult to see how far this trend will continue. Many of the 'jobs' traditionally done by planning software (or advice tech providers) are the ones for which advisers are most interested in seeing investment platforms enhance their capabilities."

The report also stated that digital advice providers are focusing on pitching to corporate customers such as larger licensees and superannuation funds.

"A distinct feature of digital advice solutions is the deliberate focus on superannuation funds or larger licensees as primary target users," Guiamatsia said.

"This is in near-perfect congruence with some of the key recommendations of the Quality of Advice Review Final Report."