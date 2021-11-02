Adviser exits continue, industry recruits 50

Only 50 financial advisers joined the financial advice industry in the year to September, as Rainmaker analysis shows that the total population has dwindled to 19,238.

Rainmaker's latest Financial adviser report reveals an 11% year-on-year drop in the adviser population, taking the total figure back to July 2015 levels.

"If the number of financial advisers keeps falling at its current rate albeit this fall rate begins to dampen, within five years there may be only 9000 advisers in Australia," the report reads.

"But if the current recent stabilisation in adviser numbers is indicative that the fall rate will now begin to calm, numbers may only drop to 16,000."

The aligned sector suffered a huge net loss of 1629 advisers or 18% year on year, while the non-aligned sector netted a 5.2% loss of 653 advisers.

During the September quarter, 595 advisers applied to be registered with a licensee while 778 ceased registrations.

Overall, AMP Financial Planning (653) has the highest number of advisers, followed by the SMSF Advisers Network (647), Morgans Financial (469), Synchronised Business Services (422), Charter Financial Planning (411) and Consultum Financial Advisers (375).

Morgans (179), Commonwealth FP (179) and Aware Financial Services (162) are the largest licensees when it comes to providing risk advice.

As for the largest superannuation advice businesses, Morgans leads with 367 advisers, followed by Ord Minnett with 190, and Commonwealth FP and JBWere with 179 each.