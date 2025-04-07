Newspaper icon
Adviser exam pass rate declines

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 7 APR 2025   12:03PM

ASIC has released the results of the 28th Financial Adviser Exam, held on March 6.

Of the 241 candidates to sit the exam, 177 passed, representing 73.4% of the cohort.

Of those 241 candidates, 175 (72.6%) sat the exam for the first time.

The pass rate has declined from the previous sitting, where 77% passed in November with 289 participants.

The passing of the exam is required before an adviser initiates the third quarter of their professional year and they also need to be authorised by an Australian financial services licensee as a provisional financial adviser.

To date, 21,812 individual candidates have sat the exam and over 20,237 (92%) of candidates have passed, ASIC said.

Those who have been unsuccessful at the exam will receive general feedback from ACER on the areas they underperformed.

The 29th sitting of the exam will be held on June 5.

