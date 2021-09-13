NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Adviser ETF take-up continues

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 13 SEP 2021   12:20PM

An overwhelming number of financial advisers are recommending exchange-traded funds to clients in place of active management strategies, according to a VanEck survey.

After canvassing 547 financial advisers, VanEck's 2021 Australian Smart Beta Survey found that 91% use ETFs in client portfolios, up from 87% in 2020.

Over half (56%) use smart-beta ETFs, otherwise known as strategies that track an index, to replace for actively managed products. Almost all the respondents (99%) said that they are satisfied with their smart-beta strategy.

Most advisers use at least two smart-beta strategies. The minority of non-uses (9%) said they did not use smart beta ETFs because they only use actively managed funds and that  they do not know enough about them.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

VanEck chief executive and Asia Pacific managing director Arian Neiron said that strong performance of ETFs is the number one reason for advisers's take-up, followed by diversification, reduced volatility and improved risk-adjusted returns.

The entrenched underperformance of actively managed funds, which typically charge much higher fees, is also facilitating the growth of the ETF market, he said.

The findings form part VanEck's major survey of ETF investors, which had at total of 3047 responses.

Broadly, self-directed or retail investors are also flocking to ETFs; some two thirds invest directly while one third invest via their self-managed superannuation fund.

Most of these retail investors (71%) do not use a financial adviser as they do not see value in it (43%), in addition to costs (21%) posing a barrier.

"As knowledge of ETFs grows, and their benefits, flows into the sector are expected to maintain their momentum," Neiron said.

Read more: VanEckArian Neiron
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

VanEck opens Perth office
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
The other side of the ETP growth story
ETP demand soars, unlisted unit trusts retract
S&P rejigs index as BlackRock ETF grows
VanEck launches new ETFs
Australian equities funds downgraded
VanEck readies new ETF
New trading platform to launch
ETF industry revenues revealed

Editor's Choice

InvestSMART launches installment investment product

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
The robo-adviser's new investment product allows lower-balance investors to invest $10,000 now in ETF portfolios with a $4000 initial investment, with the rest split into monthly installments.

IFM Investors' Sydney Airport dream still alive

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:28PM
The consortium of investors, led by IFM, bidding for Sydney Airport has had its first win.

EISS Super chief executive exits

KANIKA SOOD
EISS Super chief executive Alex Hutchison has resigned, after the fund failed the performance test and during its planned merger with TWUSUPER.

Vanguard Australia appoints new managing director

KANIKA SOOD
Vanguard Australia has named a new managing director as Frank Kolimago heads overseas for a global role.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.