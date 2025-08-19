Adviser banned for UGC, Shield involvement

Gold Coast-based financial adviser Andrew Rankin has been banned for four years for failing to act in clients' best interests by pushing them to invest in the Global Capital Property Fund (GCPF) and Pivotal Diversified Fund.

The banning took effect from August 14.

Rankin was an authorised representative of Next Generation Advice between 13 September 2021 and 11 November 2022 when he allegedly recommended his clients set up self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) and invest most of their retirement savings into the funds.

ASIC said Rankin failed to act in the best interests of his clients in doing so, as both funds were speculative, illiquid investments with no historical return data.

Clients were referred to Rankin after completing a 'superannuation health check' with another authorised representative of Next Generation Advice, ASIC said, where he reasonably ought to have known there was a conflict of interest and "jeopardised" client retirement savings by facilitating the transfer.

Rankin's Statements of Advice were also found to include projections that were misleading and deceptive, ASIC said.

He allegedly increased his advice fee significantly when he "placed clients in more complex and onerous SMSF environments compared to their previous APRA regulated superannuation funds."

After a thorough review, ASIC believes Rankin failed to identify clients' objectives and needs, the subject matter of advice, or conduct a reasonable investigation of the financial products.

ASIC has since imposed interim stop orders on the Pivotal Diversified Fund and froze assets of GCPF.

As a result, Rankin has been suspended from providing financial services and engaging in any function at any financial services business for four years.

Rankin has the right to appeal the decision to the Administrative Review Tribunal.