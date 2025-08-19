Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Adviser banned for UGC, Shield involvement

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 19 AUG 2025   12:24PM

Gold Coast-based financial adviser Andrew Rankin has been banned for four years for failing to act in clients' best interests by pushing them to invest in the Global Capital Property Fund (GCPF) and Pivotal Diversified Fund.

The banning took effect from August 14.

Rankin was an authorised representative of Next Generation Advice between 13 September 2021 and 11 November 2022 when he allegedly recommended his clients set up self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) and invest most of their retirement savings into the funds.

ASIC said Rankin failed to act in the best interests of his clients in doing so, as both funds were speculative, illiquid investments with no historical return data.

Clients were referred to Rankin after completing a 'superannuation health check' with another authorised representative of Next Generation Advice, ASIC said, where he reasonably ought to have known there was a conflict of interest and "jeopardised" client retirement savings by facilitating the transfer.

Rankin's Statements of Advice were also found to include projections that were misleading and deceptive, ASIC said.

He allegedly increased his advice fee significantly when he "placed clients in more complex and onerous SMSF environments compared to their previous APRA regulated superannuation funds."

After a thorough review, ASIC believes Rankin failed to identify clients' objectives and needs, the subject matter of advice, or conduct a reasonable investigation of the financial products.

ASIC has since imposed interim stop orders on the Pivotal Diversified Fund and froze assets of GCPF.

As a result, Rankin has been suspended from providing financial services and engaging in any function at any financial services business for four years.

Rankin has the right to appeal the decision to the Administrative Review Tribunal.

Read more: ASICNext Generation AdviceAndrew RankinAPRA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC turns spotlight on direct life sales
Commonwealth Super names chief risk and compliance officer
ASX revenues, profits increase amid scrutiny
Mercer Super sued over 'longstanding and systemic' failures
NAB fined over $15m for delaying hardship applications
ASIC calls out super 'leaders and laggards'
ASIC to review RG97 to boost property supply
Decade-long ban for UGC director upheld
Account number issue causes angst, undue admin work: FAAA
Former Kerr Neilson staffer pleads guilty to insider trading

Editor's Choice

Funds SA pushes for efficiencies with AI targets

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Targets around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) will be baked into the performance plans of every staff member at the centralised investment manager.

Fidante loses $11.4bn in insto money

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Challenger's Fidante Partners lost $11.4 billion in institutional client money in the last financial year with the majority of it exiting fixed income investments.

ART chair to retire

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:25PM
Australian Retirement Trust chair Andrew Fraser intends to retire at the Annual Member Meeting on November 20, at which point a successor will be named.

Adviser banned for UGC, Shield involvement

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:24PM
A Gold Coast-based financial adviser has been banned for four years for failing to act in clients' best interests by pushing them to invest in the Global Capital Property Fund (GCPF) and Pivotal Diversified Fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media