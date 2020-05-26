Adviser banned for five years

A financial adviser who cycled through seven AFSLs in nine years has been banned after ASIC found he provided poor SMSF advice and based insurance advice on the commission he'd receive.

The five-year ban follows ASIC surveillance of advice provided by NSW-based Sean Lewis while he was an authorised representative of Spectrum Wealth Advisers.

ASIC found that Lewis failed to comply with financial services laws, including failure to provide advice that was in the best interests of his clients and failing to provide advice that was appropriate for his clients' objectives.

Lewis worked with a number of AFSLs throughout his career, starting with Wealth Today in October 2010 to January 2012.

From there he was an authorised representative of GWM Adviser Services, which is owned by National Australia Bank, from January 2012 to November 2012.

He was then licensed by AMP Financial Planning for one month from December 2012 to January 2013.

He was with Chubb Insurance Australia from January 2013 to June 2013, followed by Meritum Financial Group, which is also owned by NAB, from September 2013 to October 2013.

His longest stint was at Spectrum Wealth Advisers from December 2013 to June 2018, where ASIC's investigation found he failed to comply with financial services laws.

Most recently he was with Consolidated Mercantile Group from July 2019 to January 2020.

ASIC said Lewis advised most of his clients to use a Limited Recourse Borrowing Arrangement (LRBA) to fund the purchase of real property through a SMSF.

ASIC said Lewis also gave insurance advice to all clients.

"When providing this advice, Lewis did not professionally and independently assess whether using an SMSF and borrowed funds to invest in property was an appropriate strategy for each of his clients," ASIC said.

"He also did not adequately investigate or offer any alternative investment strategies that may have provided greater diversification of risks."

ASIC also found that when providing insurance advice, Lewis prioritised his own interests over that of his clients.

"He provided insurance advice that would generate large commissions for himself, regardless of whether the recommended products were appropriate for his clients," the regulator said.

"The banning of Mr Lewis is part of ASIC's ongoing efforts to improve standards across the financial services industry."

Lewis has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.